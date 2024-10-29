Gillette India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 43.5% YoY

Gillette India Q1 Results Live : Gillette India declared its Q1 results on 28 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a significant topline increase of 17.12% year-on-year. The company's profit surged by an impressive 43.5% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Gillette India reported a revenue growth of 21.15% and a profit increase of 14.69%. This quarter's results reflect the company's strong market position and effective operational strategies.
Despite rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 4.17% quarter-on-quarter and 3.38% year-on-year, Gillette India managed to enhance its operating income by 11.69% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 46.81% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹40.82, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 43.53%. This growth in EPS underscores the company’s strong profitability and efficient capital management.
In terms of market performance, Gillette India has experienced a -1.59% return in the last week, but has shown impressive gains of 37.19% over the past six months and 32.12% year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is ₹27,748.27 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹9,560 and a low of ₹5,921.49.
As of 29 October 2024, the company's outlook appears positive, with one analyst covering Gillette India having assigned a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is also to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Gillette India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|781.82
|645.33
|+21.15%
|667.55
|+17.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.55
|155.09
|+4.17%
|156.27
|+3.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.24
|21.2
|-9.25%
|20.09
|-4.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|610.57
|492
|+24.1%
|550.9
|+10.83%
|Operating Income
|171.25
|153.33
|+11.69%
|116.65
|+46.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|177.25
|155.23
|+14.19%
|125.16
|+41.62%
|Net Income
|133.01
|115.97
|+14.69%
|92.69
|+43.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|40.82
|35.59
|+14.7%
|28.44
|+43.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹133.01Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹781.82Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar