Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gillette India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.62% YoY

Livemint

Gillette India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.37% YoY & profit increased by 39.62% YoY

Gillette India Q2 Results Live

Gillette India declared their Q2 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.37% & the profit increased by 39.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.21% and the profit increased by 12.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.82% q-o-q & increased by 26.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.91 for Q2, which increased by 39.65% Y-o-Y.

Gillette India has delivered 0.98% return in the last 1 week, 16.99% return in the last 6 months, and 3.18% YTD return.

Currently, Gillette India has a market cap of 21796.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 7335.65 & 4135.25 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 45.0. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.

Gillette India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue639.46667.55-4.21%618.62+3.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total124.56156.27-20.29%116.84+6.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.7120.09+3.09%19.19+7.92%
Total Operating Expense504.36550.9-8.45%511.77-1.45%
Operating Income135.1116.65+15.82%106.85+26.44%
Net Income Before Taxes139.04125.16+11.09%106.43+30.64%
Net Income103.9592.69+12.15%74.45+39.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.9128.44+12.2%22.85+39.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹103.95Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹639.46Cr

