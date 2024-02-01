Gillette India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.62% YoY

Gillette India declared their Q2 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.37% & the profit increased by 39.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.21% and the profit increased by 12.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.82% q-o-q & increased by 26.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹31.91 for Q2, which increased by 39.65% Y-o-Y.

Gillette India has delivered 0.98% return in the last 1 week, 16.99% return in the last 6 months, and 3.18% YTD return.

Currently, Gillette India has a market cap of ₹21796.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7335.65 & ₹4135.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹45.0. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gillette India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 639.46 667.55 -4.21% 618.62 +3.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 124.56 156.27 -20.29% 116.84 +6.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.71 20.09 +3.09% 19.19 +7.92% Total Operating Expense 504.36 550.9 -8.45% 511.77 -1.45% Operating Income 135.1 116.65 +15.82% 106.85 +26.44% Net Income Before Taxes 139.04 125.16 +11.09% 106.43 +30.64% Net Income 103.95 92.69 +12.15% 74.45 +39.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.91 28.44 +12.2% 22.85 +39.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹103.95Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹639.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!