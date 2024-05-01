Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gillette India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 3.52% YOY

Gillette India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 3.52% YOY

Livemint

Gillette India Q3 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.96% YoY & profit decreased by 3.52% YoY

Gillette India Q3 Results Live

Gillette India Q3 Results Live : Gillette India declared their Q3 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.96% & the profit decreased by 3.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.46% and the profit decreased by 4.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.18% q-o-q & decreased by 12.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.4% q-o-q & increased by 24.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 30.41 for Q3 which decreased by 3.52% Y-o-Y.

Gillette India has delivered -3.88% return in the last 1 week, 0.5% return in last 6 months and -3.69% YTD return.

Currently the Gillette India has a market cap of 20226.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7293.09 & 4198.05 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Gillette India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue680.74639.46+6.46%619.07+9.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total114.37124.56-8.18%130.79-12.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.6420.71-0.34%21.84-5.49%
Total Operating Expense541.04504.36+7.27%507.2+6.67%
Operating Income139.7135.1+3.4%111.87+24.88%
Net Income Before Taxes142.82139.04+2.72%122.87+16.24%
Net Income99.09103.95-4.68%102.7-3.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.4131.91-4.7%31.52-3.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹99.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹680.74Cr

