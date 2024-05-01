Gillette India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 3.52% YOY

Gillette India Q3 Results Live : Gillette India declared their Q3 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.96% & the profit decreased by 3.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.46% and the profit decreased by 4.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.18% q-o-q & decreased by 12.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.4% q-o-q & increased by 24.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹30.41 for Q3 which decreased by 3.52% Y-o-Y.

Gillette India has delivered -3.88% return in the last 1 week, 0.5% return in last 6 months and -3.69% YTD return.

Currently the Gillette India has a market cap of ₹20226.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7293.09 & ₹4198.05 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Gillette India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 680.74 639.46 +6.46% 619.07 +9.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.37 124.56 -8.18% 130.79 -12.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.64 20.71 -0.34% 21.84 -5.49% Total Operating Expense 541.04 504.36 +7.27% 507.2 +6.67% Operating Income 139.7 135.1 +3.4% 111.87 +24.88% Net Income Before Taxes 142.82 139.04 +2.72% 122.87 +16.24% Net Income 99.09 103.95 -4.68% 102.7 -3.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.41 31.91 -4.7% 31.52 -3.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹99.09Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹680.74Cr

