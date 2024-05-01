Gillette India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 3.52% YOY

Gillette India Q3 Results Live : Gillette India declared their Q3 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.96% & the profit decreased by 3.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.46% and the profit decreased by 4.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.18% q-o-q & decreased by 12.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.4% q-o-q & increased by 24.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹30.41 for Q3 which decreased by 3.52% Y-o-Y.
Gillette India has delivered -3.88% return in the last 1 week, 0.5% return in last 6 months and -3.69% YTD return.
Currently the Gillette India has a market cap of ₹20226.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7293.09 & ₹4198.05 respectively.
As of 01 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Gillette India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|680.74
|639.46
|+6.46%
|619.07
|+9.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|114.37
|124.56
|-8.18%
|130.79
|-12.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.64
|20.71
|-0.34%
|21.84
|-5.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|541.04
|504.36
|+7.27%
|507.2
|+6.67%
|Operating Income
|139.7
|135.1
|+3.4%
|111.87
|+24.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|142.82
|139.04
|+2.72%
|122.87
|+16.24%
|Net Income
|99.09
|103.95
|-4.68%
|102.7
|-3.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.41
|31.91
|-4.7%
|31.52
|-3.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹99.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹680.74Cr
