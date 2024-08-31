Gillette India Q4 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YOY

Published31 Aug 2024
Gillette India Q4 Results Live : Gillette India declared their Q4 results on 29 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance with a significant rise in profit. The topline increased by 4.18% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 26.4% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 5.2%, though profit increased by 17.04%.

The company faced a substantial rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which surged by 35.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a remarkable increase of 220.9% YoY. Despite these rising costs, Gillette India managed to increase its operating income by 9.76% q-o-q and 25.66% YoY.

In terms of Earnings Per Share (EPS), the figure stood at 35.59 for Q4, marking an increase of 26.41% YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Gillette India has also delivered strong returns for its investors, with a 7.66% return in the last week, 37.94% return over the past six months, and a 39.28% year-to-date (YTD) return.

The company's current market capitalization stands at 29252.08 Crore, with a 52-week high of 9238.8 and a 52-week low of 5464.11. This indicates a strong market position and investor confidence.

As of 31 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation is a Buy, reflecting positive sentiment and expectations for continued growth.

Overall, Gillette India's Q4 results highlight the company's strong financial performance and its ability to deliver significant returns to its shareholders despite rising operational costs.

Gillette India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue645.33680.74-5.2%619.44+4.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total155.09114.37+35.6%48.33+220.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.220.64+2.71%21.64-2.03%
Total Operating Expense492541.04-9.06%497.42-1.09%
Operating Income153.33139.7+9.76%122.02+25.66%
Net Income Before Taxes155.23142.82+8.69%123.64+25.55%
Net Income115.9799.09+17.04%91.75+26.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.5930.41+17.03%28.15+26.41%
FAQs
₹115.97Cr
₹645.33Cr
