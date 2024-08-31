Gillette India Q4 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YOY

Gillette India Q4 Results Live : Gillette India declared their Q4 results on 29 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance with a significant rise in profit. The topline increased by 4.18% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 26.4% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 5.2%, though profit increased by 17.04%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company faced a substantial rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which surged by 35.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a remarkable increase of 220.9% YoY. Despite these rising costs, Gillette India managed to increase its operating income by 9.76% q-o-q and 25.66% YoY.

In terms of Earnings Per Share (EPS), the figure stood at ₹35.59 for Q4, marking an increase of 26.41% YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Gillette India has also delivered strong returns for its investors, with a 7.66% return in the last week, 37.94% return over the past six months, and a 39.28% year-to-date (YTD) return.

The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹29252.08 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9238.8 and a 52-week low of ₹5464.11. This indicates a strong market position and investor confidence.

As of 31 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation is a Buy, reflecting positive sentiment and expectations for continued growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, Gillette India's Q4 results highlight the company's strong financial performance and its ability to deliver significant returns to its shareholders despite rising operational costs.

Gillette India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 645.33 680.74 -5.2% 619.44 +4.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 155.09 114.37 +35.6% 48.33 +220.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.2 20.64 +2.71% 21.64 -2.03% Total Operating Expense 492 541.04 -9.06% 497.42 -1.09% Operating Income 153.33 139.7 +9.76% 122.02 +25.66% Net Income Before Taxes 155.23 142.82 +8.69% 123.64 +25.55% Net Income 115.97 99.09 +17.04% 91.75 +26.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.59 30.41 +17.03% 28.15 +26.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹115.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹645.33Cr

