Ginni Filaments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 37.06% YoY

Ginni Filaments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.26% & the loss increased by 37.06% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.95% and the loss increased by 28.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.76% q-o-q & increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 47.86% q-o-q & decreased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.63 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.97% Y-o-Y.
Ginni Filaments has delivered 10.39% return in the last 1 week, 40.61% return in the last 6 months, and 36.46% YTD return.
Currently, Ginni Filaments has a market cap of ₹336.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹41 & ₹16.05 respectively.
Ginni Filaments Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|220.37
|229.44
|-3.95%
|217.63
|+1.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.75
|20.52
|-3.76%
|19.7
|+0.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.62
|7.34
|+3.73%
|7.46
|+2.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|234.13
|238.74
|-1.93%
|230.21
|+1.7%
|Operating Income
|-13.75
|-9.3
|-47.86%
|-12.58
|-9.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-21.18
|-15.98
|-32.5%
|-16.75
|-26.44%
|Net Income
|-13.99
|-10.87
|-28.69%
|-10.21
|-37.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.63
|-1.27
|-28.35%
|-1.19
|-36.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-13.99Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹220.37Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!