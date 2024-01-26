Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ginni Filaments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 37.06% YoY

Ginni Filaments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 37.06% YoY

Livemint

Ginni Filaments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.26% YoY & loss increased by 37.06% YoY

Ginni Filaments Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ginni Filaments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.26% & the loss increased by 37.06% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.95% and the loss increased by 28.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.76% q-o-q & increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.86% q-o-q & decreased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.63 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.97% Y-o-Y.

Ginni Filaments has delivered 10.39% return in the last 1 week, 40.61% return in the last 6 months, and 36.46% YTD return.

Currently, Ginni Filaments has a market cap of 336.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 41 & 16.05 respectively.

Ginni Filaments Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue220.37229.44-3.95%217.63+1.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.7520.52-3.76%19.7+0.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.627.34+3.73%7.46+2.04%
Total Operating Expense234.13238.74-1.93%230.21+1.7%
Operating Income-13.75-9.3-47.86%-12.58-9.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-21.18-15.98-32.5%-16.75-26.44%
Net Income-13.99-10.87-28.69%-10.21-37.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.63-1.27-28.35%-1.19-36.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-13.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹220.37Cr

