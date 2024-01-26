Ginni Filaments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 37.06% YoY

Ginni Filaments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.26% & the loss increased by 37.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.95% and the loss increased by 28.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.76% q-o-q & increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.86% q-o-q & decreased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.63 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.97% Y-o-Y.

Ginni Filaments has delivered 10.39% return in the last 1 week, 40.61% return in the last 6 months, and 36.46% YTD return.

Currently, Ginni Filaments has a market cap of ₹336.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹41 & ₹16.05 respectively.

Ginni Filaments Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 220.37 229.44 -3.95% 217.63 +1.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.75 20.52 -3.76% 19.7 +0.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.62 7.34 +3.73% 7.46 +2.04% Total Operating Expense 234.13 238.74 -1.93% 230.21 +1.7% Operating Income -13.75 -9.3 -47.86% -12.58 -9.29% Net Income Before Taxes -21.18 -15.98 -32.5% -16.75 -26.44% Net Income -13.99 -10.87 -28.69% -10.21 -37.06% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.63 -1.27 -28.35% -1.19 -36.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-13.99Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹220.37Cr

