GKB Ophthalmics Q1 results: loss at ₹0.25Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

GKB Ophthalmics Q1 results: Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY & loss at 0.25Cr

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
GKB Ophthalmics Q1 Results Live
GKB Ophthalmics Q1 Results Live

GKB Ophthalmics Q1 Results Live : GKB Ophthalmics declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.89% year-over-year (YoY), but the quarter ended with a loss of 0.25 Cr. It's noteworthy that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, GKB Ophthalmics had reported a profit of 0.52 Cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.69%, demonstrating a strong sequential performance. However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.72% YoY.

The operating income exhibited a significant improvement of 140.15% QoQ but experienced a decline of 55.37% YoY. This mixed performance highlights the challenges and opportunities the company is facing.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.5, reflecting a decrease of 148.08% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial pressure the company is under despite the increase in revenue.

In terms of stock performance, GKB Ophthalmics has delivered a -0.5% return in the last week, a 19.32% return over the last six months, and a 9.08% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate varying levels of investor confidence over different time frames.

Currently, GKB Ophthalmics has a market capitalization of 55.02 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 136.4 and 74.1 respectively, reflecting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in the market.

GKB Ophthalmics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.0221.56+20.69%22.26+16.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.043.77+7.13%3+34.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.760.72+5.41%0.72+5.59%
Total Operating Expense25.7322.27+15.55%21.62+19.03%
Operating Income0.29-0.71+140.15%0.64-55.37%
Net Income Before Taxes0.01-0.79+101.7%0.55-97.58%
Net Income-0.25-0.91+72.25%0.52-148.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.5-1.81+72.38%1.04-148.08%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
