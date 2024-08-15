GKB Ophthalmics Q1 results: loss at ₹0.25Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

GKB Ophthalmics Q1 Results Live : GKB Ophthalmics declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.89% year-over-year (YoY), but the quarter ended with a loss of ₹0.25 Cr. It's noteworthy that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, GKB Ophthalmics had reported a profit of ₹0.52 Cr.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.69%, demonstrating a strong sequential performance. However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.72% YoY.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income exhibited a significant improvement of 140.15% QoQ but experienced a decline of 55.37% YoY. This mixed performance highlights the challenges and opportunities the company is facing.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.5, reflecting a decrease of 148.08% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial pressure the company is under despite the increase in revenue.
In terms of stock performance, GKB Ophthalmics has delivered a -0.5% return in the last week, a 19.32% return over the last six months, and a 9.08% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate varying levels of investor confidence over different time frames.
Currently, GKB Ophthalmics has a market capitalization of ₹55.02 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹136.4 and ₹74.1 respectively, reflecting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in the market.
GKB Ophthalmics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.02
|21.56
|+20.69%
|22.26
|+16.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.04
|3.77
|+7.13%
|3
|+34.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.76
|0.72
|+5.41%
|0.72
|+5.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.73
|22.27
|+15.55%
|21.62
|+19.03%
|Operating Income
|0.29
|-0.71
|+140.15%
|0.64
|-55.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|-0.79
|+101.7%
|0.55
|-97.58%
|Net Income
|-0.25
|-0.91
|+72.25%
|0.52
|-148.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.5
|-1.81
|+72.38%
|1.04
|-148.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.25Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.02Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar