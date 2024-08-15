GKB Ophthalmics Q1 results: loss at ₹0.25Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

GKB Ophthalmics Q1 Results Live : GKB Ophthalmics declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.89% year-over-year (YoY), but the quarter ended with a loss of ₹0.25 Cr. It's noteworthy that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, GKB Ophthalmics had reported a profit of ₹0.52 Cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.69%, demonstrating a strong sequential performance. However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.72% YoY.

The operating income exhibited a significant improvement of 140.15% QoQ but experienced a decline of 55.37% YoY. This mixed performance highlights the challenges and opportunities the company is facing.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.5, reflecting a decrease of 148.08% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial pressure the company is under despite the increase in revenue.

In terms of stock performance, GKB Ophthalmics has delivered a -0.5% return in the last week, a 19.32% return over the last six months, and a 9.08% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate varying levels of investor confidence over different time frames.

Currently, GKB Ophthalmics has a market capitalization of ₹55.02 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹136.4 and ₹74.1 respectively, reflecting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GKB Ophthalmics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.02 21.56 +20.69% 22.26 +16.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.04 3.77 +7.13% 3 +34.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.76 0.72 +5.41% 0.72 +5.59% Total Operating Expense 25.73 22.27 +15.55% 21.62 +19.03% Operating Income 0.29 -0.71 +140.15% 0.64 -55.37% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 -0.79 +101.7% 0.55 -97.58% Net Income -0.25 -0.91 +72.25% 0.52 -148.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.5 -1.81 +72.38% 1.04 -148.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.25Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹26.02Cr

