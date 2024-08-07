Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 25.94% YOY

Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : Gland Pharma declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.97% & the profit decreased by 25.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.83% and the profit decreased by 25.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 31.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 35.19% q-o-q & decreased by 24.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.73 for Q1 which decreased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.
Gland Pharma has delivered 2.35% return in the last 1 week, -1.56% return in last 6 months and 9.48% YTD return.
Currently the Gland Pharma has a market cap of ₹34712.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2220.95 & ₹1430.1 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Gland Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1401.71
|1537.45
|-8.83%
|1208.69
|+15.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|402.04
|409.49
|-1.82%
|304.8
|+31.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.96
|92.61
|-0.7%
|65.31
|+40.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|1229.28
|1271.41
|-3.31%
|980.05
|+25.43%
|Operating Income
|172.44
|266.04
|-35.19%
|228.64
|-24.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|218.24
|298.23
|-26.82%
|261.27
|-16.47%
|Net Income
|143.76
|192.42
|-25.29%
|194.1
|-25.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.73
|11.68
|-25.26%
|11.78
|-25.89%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess