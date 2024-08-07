Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 25.94% YOY

Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : Gland Pharma declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.97% & the profit decreased by 25.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.83% and the profit decreased by 25.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 31.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.19% q-o-q & decreased by 24.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.73 for Q1 which decreased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.

Gland Pharma has delivered 2.35% return in the last 1 week, -1.56% return in last 6 months and 9.48% YTD return.

Currently the Gland Pharma has a market cap of ₹34712.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2220.95 & ₹1430.1 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gland Pharma Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1401.71 1537.45 -8.83% 1208.69 +15.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 402.04 409.49 -1.82% 304.8 +31.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.96 92.61 -0.7% 65.31 +40.8% Total Operating Expense 1229.28 1271.41 -3.31% 980.05 +25.43% Operating Income 172.44 266.04 -35.19% 228.64 -24.58% Net Income Before Taxes 218.24 298.23 -26.82% 261.27 -16.47% Net Income 143.76 192.42 -25.29% 194.1 -25.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.73 11.68 -25.26% 11.78 -25.89%