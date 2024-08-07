Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 25.94% YOY

Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 25.94% YOY

Livemint

Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.97% YoY & profit decreased by 25.94% YoY

Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live

Gland Pharma Q1 Results Live : Gland Pharma declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.97% & the profit decreased by 25.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.83% and the profit decreased by 25.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 31.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.19% q-o-q & decreased by 24.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.73 for Q1 which decreased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.

Gland Pharma has delivered 2.35% return in the last 1 week, -1.56% return in last 6 months and 9.48% YTD return.

Currently the Gland Pharma has a market cap of 34712.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2220.95 & 1430.1 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gland Pharma Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1401.711537.45-8.83%1208.69+15.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total402.04409.49-1.82%304.8+31.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.9692.61-0.7%65.31+40.8%
Total Operating Expense1229.281271.41-3.31%980.05+25.43%
Operating Income172.44266.04-35.19%228.64-24.58%
Net Income Before Taxes218.24298.23-26.82%261.27-16.47%
Net Income143.76192.42-25.29%194.1-25.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.7311.68-25.26%11.78-25.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹143.76Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1401.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

