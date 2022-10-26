Gland Pharma Q2 PAT dips 20%, revenue slips 3%, stock ends in green

Gland Pharma Q2 PAT dips 20%, revenue slips 3%, stock ends in green3 min read . 06:31 PM IST
Gland Pharma Q2 net dips 20.14% to ₹241.24 cr
Gland Pharma Q2 net dips 20.14% to ₹241.24 cr
In Q2FY23, Gland Pharma Ltd. reported a fall in consolidated net profit of 20.14 percent to Rs. 241.24 crore due to lower sales and higher expenses. In Q2FY22, the profit after tax (PAT) was Rs. 302.08 crore.
In Q2FY23, Gland Pharma Ltd. reported a fall in consolidated net profit of 20.14 percent to Rs. 241.24 crore due to lower sales and higher expenses. In Q2FY22, the profit after tax (PAT) was Rs. 302.08 crore.
The consolidated revenue from operations during Q2FY23 was at ₹1,044.4 crore, as against ₹1,080.47 crore in the year-ago period, which represents a YoY fall of 3.33%. Revenue from operations during the quarter has improved by 22% as compared to the first quarter at ₹856.89 Cr of the current year.
The consolidated revenue from operations during Q2FY23 was at ₹1,044.4 crore, as against ₹1,080.47 crore in the year-ago period, which represents a YoY fall of 3.33%. Revenue from operations during the quarter has improved by 22% as compared to the first quarter at ₹856.89 Cr of the current year.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD & CEO of Gland Pharma said “We closed this quarter Q2 FY23, with a revenue of ₹10,444 Mn and a PAT of ₹2,412 Mn. We continue to make investments in R&D and were able to complete 6 ANDA filings during this quarter. Although we have seen increased competition in our new products, we remain confident of our launch pipeline that will ensure sustainable growth. We are seeing positive momentum in our Biologics/Biosimilar CDMO business."
Commenting on the results, Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD & CEO of Gland Pharma said “We closed this quarter Q2 FY23, with a revenue of ₹10,444 Mn and a PAT of ₹2,412 Mn. We continue to make investments in R&D and were able to complete 6 ANDA filings during this quarter. Although we have seen increased competition in our new products, we remain confident of our launch pipeline that will ensure sustainable growth. We are seeing positive momentum in our Biologics/Biosimilar CDMO business."
The company has generated ₹3,956 Mn of cash flow from operations during first half of FY23. As of September 2022, the company had total ₹38,200 million of Cash and Bank balances, the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing.
The company has generated ₹3,956 Mn of cash flow from operations during first half of FY23. As of September 2022, the company had total ₹38,200 million of Cash and Bank balances, the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing.
As opposed to 67% in Q2FY22, the core markets of the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia accounted for 72% of sales in Q2FY23. Products supplied to both US and Indian customers for the US market are included in sales to the US market.
As opposed to 67% in Q2FY22, the core markets of the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia accounted for 72% of sales in Q2FY23. Products supplied to both US and Indian customers for the US market are included in sales to the US market.
For Q2FY23 direct sales to US customers ₹5,984 million and to Indian customers for US markets were ₹754 million, totalling ₹6,738 million. Total sales to the US market grew by 5% on a Y-o-Y basis and by 6% on a Q-o-Q basis.
For Q2FY23 direct sales to US customers ₹5,984 million and to Indian customers for US markets were ₹754 million, totalling ₹6,738 million. Total sales to the US market grew by 5% on a Y-o-Y basis and by 6% on a Q-o-Q basis.
Markets in the rest of the world contributed 21% of Q2FY23's revenue for the quarter, keeping a level of revenue contribution close to that of Q2FY22. The business has resumed in the company's major MENA market. India makes for 7% of Q2FY23's revenue, down from Q2FY22's 12% contribution. The company said the insulin line was operational during the second half of the quarter. Input costs continued to remain high due to supply-side challenges for core portfolio impacting sales.
Markets in the rest of the world contributed 21% of Q2FY23's revenue for the quarter, keeping a level of revenue contribution close to that of Q2FY22. The business has resumed in the company's major MENA market. India makes for 7% of Q2FY23's revenue, down from Q2FY22's 12% contribution. The company said the insulin line was operational during the second half of the quarter. Input costs continued to remain high due to supply-side challenges for core portfolio impacting sales.
For the second quarter of FY23, overall R&D expenses came to ₹414 million, or 4.0% of sales. The company submitted 6 ANDAs, 3 DMFs, and obtained 6 ANDA approvals for Q2FY23. By September 30, 2022, the corporation and its partners had filed 322 ANDAs in the US, of which 259 had been authorised and 63 were still awaiting action.
For the second quarter of FY23, overall R&D expenses came to ₹414 million, or 4.0% of sales. The company submitted 6 ANDAs, 3 DMFs, and obtained 6 ANDA approvals for Q2FY23. By September 30, 2022, the corporation and its partners had filed 322 ANDAs in the US, of which 259 had been authorised and 63 were still awaiting action.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that its total Capex incurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was ₹411 million. During first half of the current financial year, the total Capex incurred was ₹825 million.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that its total Capex incurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was ₹411 million. During first half of the current financial year, the total Capex incurred was ₹825 million.
The shares of Gland Pharma Ltd closed on Tuesday at ₹2,219.00 apiece, up by 1.15% from the previous close of ₹2,193.85.
The shares of Gland Pharma Ltd closed on Tuesday at ₹2,219.00 apiece, up by 1.15% from the previous close of ₹2,193.85.