Gland Pharma Q2 PAT dips 20%, revenue slips 3%, stock ends in green

Commenting on the results, Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD & CEO of Gland Pharma said “We closed this quarter Q2 FY23, with a revenue of ₹10,444 Mn and a PAT of ₹2,412 Mn. We continue to make investments in R&D and were able to complete 6 ANDA filings during this quarter. Although we have seen increased competition in our new products, we remain confident of our launch pipeline that will ensure sustainable growth. We are seeing positive momentum in our Biologics/Biosimilar CDMO business."

