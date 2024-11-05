Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.74% YOY

Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.36% YoY & profit decreased by 15.74% YoY.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live
Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live

Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live : Gland Pharma declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 2.36% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 15.74%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 0.29%, and profit increased by 13.75%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 3.29% year-over-year. This fluctuation highlights the challenges Gland Pharma faces in managing costs amidst changing market conditions.

Operating income experienced a notable increase of 17.86% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 16.29% compared to the same period last year. This divergence suggests that while the company is improving its short-term operational efficiency, it is struggling to maintain long-term profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.93, marking a decrease of 15.7% year-over-year. This drop in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability that Gland Pharma is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Gland Pharma has delivered a return of -0.84% over the last week, -5.42% over the past six months, and -16.3% year-to-date. These figures indicate a challenging market environment for the company, affecting investor sentiment.

As of now, Gland Pharma has a market capitalization of 26,539.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 2,220.95 and a low of 1,509.30. These metrics suggest a volatile trading period for the company's shares.

Analyst opinions are mixed, with 2 out of 10 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 recommending Sell, 1 suggesting Hold, and 3 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 05 Nov, 2024, was to Hold, indicating cautious optimism among some market experts.

Gland Pharma Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1405.831401.71+0.29%1373.42+2.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total375.19402.04-6.68%363.23+3.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization93.8391.96+2.03%81.3+15.41%
Total Operating Expense1202.61229.28-2.17%1130.64+6.36%
Operating Income203.23172.44+17.86%242.78-16.29%
Net Income Before Taxes256.78218.24+17.66%289.89-11.42%
Net Income163.53143.76+13.75%194.08-15.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.938.73+13.75%11.78-15.7%
FAQs
₹163.53Cr
₹1405.83Cr
