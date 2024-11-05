Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.74% YOY

Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live : Gland Pharma declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 2.36% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 15.74%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 0.29%, and profit increased by 13.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 3.29% year-over-year. This fluctuation highlights the challenges Gland Pharma faces in managing costs amidst changing market conditions.

Operating income experienced a notable increase of 17.86% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 16.29% compared to the same period last year. This divergence suggests that while the company is improving its short-term operational efficiency, it is struggling to maintain long-term profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.93, marking a decrease of 15.7% year-over-year. This drop in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability that Gland Pharma is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Gland Pharma has delivered a return of -0.84% over the last week, -5.42% over the past six months, and -16.3% year-to-date. These figures indicate a challenging market environment for the company, affecting investor sentiment.

As of now, Gland Pharma has a market capitalization of ₹26,539.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,220.95 and a low of ₹1,509.30. These metrics suggest a volatile trading period for the company's shares.

Analyst opinions are mixed, with 2 out of 10 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 recommending Sell, 1 suggesting Hold, and 3 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 05 Nov, 2024, was to Hold, indicating cautious optimism among some market experts.

Gland Pharma Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1405.83 1401.71 +0.29% 1373.42 +2.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 375.19 402.04 -6.68% 363.23 +3.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 93.83 91.96 +2.03% 81.3 +15.41% Total Operating Expense 1202.6 1229.28 -2.17% 1130.64 +6.36% Operating Income 203.23 172.44 +17.86% 242.78 -16.29% Net Income Before Taxes 256.78 218.24 +17.66% 289.89 -11.42% Net Income 163.53 143.76 +13.75% 194.08 -15.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.93 8.73 +13.75% 11.78 -15.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹163.53Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1405.83Cr

