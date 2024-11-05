Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.74% YOY

Gland Pharma Q2 Results Live : Gland Pharma declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 2.36% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 15.74%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 0.29%, and profit increased by 13.75%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 3.29% year-over-year. This fluctuation highlights the challenges Gland Pharma faces in managing costs amidst changing market conditions.
Operating income experienced a notable increase of 17.86% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 16.29% compared to the same period last year. This divergence suggests that while the company is improving its short-term operational efficiency, it is struggling to maintain long-term profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.93, marking a decrease of 15.7% year-over-year. This drop in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability that Gland Pharma is currently experiencing.
In terms of stock performance, Gland Pharma has delivered a return of -0.84% over the last week, -5.42% over the past six months, and -16.3% year-to-date. These figures indicate a challenging market environment for the company, affecting investor sentiment.
As of now, Gland Pharma has a market capitalization of ₹26,539.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,220.95 and a low of ₹1,509.30. These metrics suggest a volatile trading period for the company's shares.
Analyst opinions are mixed, with 2 out of 10 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 recommending Sell, 1 suggesting Hold, and 3 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 05 Nov, 2024, was to Hold, indicating cautious optimism among some market experts.
Gland Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1405.83
|1401.71
|+0.29%
|1373.42
|+2.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|375.19
|402.04
|-6.68%
|363.23
|+3.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|93.83
|91.96
|+2.03%
|81.3
|+15.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|1202.6
|1229.28
|-2.17%
|1130.64
|+6.36%
|Operating Income
|203.23
|172.44
|+17.86%
|242.78
|-16.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|256.78
|218.24
|+17.66%
|289.89
|-11.42%
|Net Income
|163.53
|143.76
|+13.75%
|194.08
|-15.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.93
|8.73
|+13.75%
|11.78
|-15.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹163.53Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1405.83Cr
