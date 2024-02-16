Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 17.29% YoY

Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 17.29% YoY

Livemint

Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 64.68% YoY & Profit Decreased by 17.29% YoY

Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gland Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.68% & the profit decreased by 17.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.5% and the profit decreased by 1.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.7% q-o-q & increased by 214.06% YoY.

The operating income was up by 3.41% q-o-q & decreased by 0.36% YoY.

The EPS is 11.65 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.26% YoY.

Gland Pharma has delivered -4.59% return in the last 1 week, 26.11% return in the last 6 months, and 1.33% YTD return.

Currently, Gland Pharma has a market cap of 32117.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2194 & 861 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Gland Pharma Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1545.151373.42+12.5%938.29+64.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total409.37363.23+12.7%130.35+214.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization105.3481.3+29.57%37.61+180.08%
Total Operating Expense1294.111130.64+14.46%686.33+88.56%
Operating Income251.05242.78+3.41%251.96-0.36%
Net Income Before Taxes283.16289.89-2.32%310.85-8.91%
Net Income191.86194.08-1.15%231.95-17.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.6511.78-1.1%14.08-17.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹191.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1545.15Cr

