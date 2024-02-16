Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 17.29% YoY

Gland Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.68% & the profit decreased by 17.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.5% and the profit decreased by 1.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.7% q-o-q & increased by 214.06% YoY.
The operating income was up by 3.41% q-o-q & decreased by 0.36% YoY.
The EPS is ₹11.65 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.26% YoY.
Gland Pharma has delivered -4.59% return in the last 1 week, 26.11% return in the last 6 months, and 1.33% YTD return.
Currently, Gland Pharma has a market cap of ₹32117.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2194 & ₹861 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Gland Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1545.15
|1373.42
|+12.5%
|938.29
|+64.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|409.37
|363.23
|+12.7%
|130.35
|+214.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|105.34
|81.3
|+29.57%
|37.61
|+180.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|1294.11
|1130.64
|+14.46%
|686.33
|+88.56%
|Operating Income
|251.05
|242.78
|+3.41%
|251.96
|-0.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|283.16
|289.89
|-2.32%
|310.85
|-8.91%
|Net Income
|191.86
|194.08
|-1.15%
|231.95
|-17.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.65
|11.78
|-1.1%
|14.08
|-17.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹191.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1545.15Cr
