Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 17.29% YoY

Gland Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.68% & the profit decreased by 17.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.5% and the profit decreased by 1.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.7% q-o-q & increased by 214.06% YoY.

The operating income was up by 3.41% q-o-q & decreased by 0.36% YoY.

The EPS is ₹11.65 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.26% YoY.

Gland Pharma has delivered -4.59% return in the last 1 week, 26.11% return in the last 6 months, and 1.33% YTD return.

Currently, Gland Pharma has a market cap of ₹32117.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2194 & ₹861 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Gland Pharma Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1545.15 1373.42 +12.5% 938.29 +64.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 409.37 363.23 +12.7% 130.35 +214.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 105.34 81.3 +29.57% 37.61 +180.08% Total Operating Expense 1294.11 1130.64 +14.46% 686.33 +88.56% Operating Income 251.05 242.78 +3.41% 251.96 -0.36% Net Income Before Taxes 283.16 289.89 -2.32% 310.85 -8.91% Net Income 191.86 194.08 -1.15% 231.95 -17.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.65 11.78 -1.1% 14.08 -17.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹191.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1545.15Cr

