Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 144.55% YOY

Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : Gland Pharma announced their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit year-over-year. The company's revenue surged by 95.85% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit saw an impressive growth of 144.55% YoY.

Although there was a slight decline of 0.5% in revenue from the previous quarter, the profit managed to increase by 0.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a minor increase of 0.03% sequentially but surged by a substantial 209.44% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income showed a positive trend with a 5.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 257.51% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹11.68, marking a 62.34% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Gland Pharma delivered returns of 1.01% in the last week, 4.3% in the last 6 months, and -6.83% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹29533.42 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2194 & ₹896.5 respectively.

Analysts covering Gland Pharma have mixed recommendations as of 23 May, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending Sell, 1 analyst opting for Hold, 3 analysts advising Buy, and 5 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation on the stock as of the same date was to Buy.

Gland Pharma Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1537.45 1545.15 -0.5% 785.01 +95.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 409.49 409.37 +0.03% 132.33 +209.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.61 105.34 -12.09% 37.54 +146.68% Total Operating Expense 1271.41 1294.11 -1.75% 710.6 +78.92% Operating Income 266.04 251.05 +5.97% 74.41 +257.51% Net Income Before Taxes 298.23 283.16 +5.32% 111.15 +168.31% Net Income 192.42 191.86 +0.29% 78.68 +144.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.68 11.65 +0.26% 7.19 +62.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹192.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1537.45Cr

