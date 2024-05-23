Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 144.55% YOY

Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 144.55% YOY

Livemint

Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 95.85% YoY & profit increased by 144.55% YoY

Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live

Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : Gland Pharma announced their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit year-over-year. The company's revenue surged by 95.85% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit saw an impressive growth of 144.55% YoY.

Although there was a slight decline of 0.5% in revenue from the previous quarter, the profit managed to increase by 0.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a minor increase of 0.03% sequentially but surged by a substantial 209.44% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income showed a positive trend with a 5.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 257.51% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 11.68, marking a 62.34% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Gland Pharma delivered returns of 1.01% in the last week, 4.3% in the last 6 months, and -6.83% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 29533.42 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2194 & 896.5 respectively.

Analysts covering Gland Pharma have mixed recommendations as of 23 May, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending Sell, 1 analyst opting for Hold, 3 analysts advising Buy, and 5 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation on the stock as of the same date was to Buy.

Gland Pharma Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1537.451545.15-0.5%785.01+95.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total409.49409.37+0.03%132.33+209.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.61105.34-12.09%37.54+146.68%
Total Operating Expense1271.411294.11-1.75%710.6+78.92%
Operating Income266.04251.05+5.97%74.41+257.51%
Net Income Before Taxes298.23283.16+5.32%111.15+168.31%
Net Income192.42191.86+0.29%78.68+144.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.6811.65+0.26%7.19+62.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹192.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1537.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.