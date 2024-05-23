Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 144.55% YOY

Gland Pharma Q4 Results Live : Gland Pharma announced their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit year-over-year. The company's revenue surged by 95.85% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit saw an impressive growth of 144.55% YoY.
Although there was a slight decline of 0.5% in revenue from the previous quarter, the profit managed to increase by 0.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a minor increase of 0.03% sequentially but surged by a substantial 209.44% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income showed a positive trend with a 5.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 257.51% rise year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹11.68, marking a 62.34% increase from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Gland Pharma delivered returns of 1.01% in the last week, 4.3% in the last 6 months, and -6.83% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹29533.42 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2194 & ₹896.5 respectively.
Analysts covering Gland Pharma have mixed recommendations as of 23 May, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending Sell, 1 analyst opting for Hold, 3 analysts advising Buy, and 5 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation on the stock as of the same date was to Buy.
Gland Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1537.45
|1545.15
|-0.5%
|785.01
|+95.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|409.49
|409.37
|+0.03%
|132.33
|+209.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.61
|105.34
|-12.09%
|37.54
|+146.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|1271.41
|1294.11
|-1.75%
|710.6
|+78.92%
|Operating Income
|266.04
|251.05
|+5.97%
|74.41
|+257.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|298.23
|283.16
|+5.32%
|111.15
|+168.31%
|Net Income
|192.42
|191.86
|+0.29%
|78.68
|+144.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.68
|11.65
|+0.26%
|7.19
|+62.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹192.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1537.45Cr
