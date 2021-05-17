It has also approved the appointment of Allen Zhang as an additional and non-independent non-executive director, with effect from May 17, 2021, as a director liable to retire by rotation, it added.
Earlier, Gland Pharma said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Foscarnet Sodium injection indicated for treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS.
The company has received "approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Foscarnet Sodium injection, 6000 mg/250 mL (24 mg/mL) single-dose bag for infusion", Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The product is a generic version of Clinigen Healthcare's Foscavir injection, 24 mg/mL.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!