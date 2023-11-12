Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 12.45% YOY
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 4.38% & the profit increased by 12.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.65% and the profit increased by 64.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.99% q-o-q & increased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 87.39% q-o-q & increased by 12.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.84 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 12.43% Y-o-Y.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.25% return in the last 1 week, 12.82% return in the last 6 months, and 9.91% YTD return.
Currently, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹24553.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1624 & ₹1227 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|956.99
|761.66
|+25.65%
|916.87
|+4.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|145.21
|165
|-11.99%
|141.94
|+2.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.11
|16.36
|+10.7%
|16.36
|+10.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|685.61
|616.84
|+11.15%
|676.3
|+1.38%
|Operating Income
|271.38
|144.82
|+87.39%
|240.57
|+12.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|299.16
|180.98
|+65.3%
|262.15
|+14.12%
|Net Income
|217.51
|132.25
|+64.47%
|193.42
|+12.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.84
|7.06
|+81.78%
|11.42
|+12.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹217.51Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹956.99Cr
