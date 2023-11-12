Hello User
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 12.45% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 12.45% YOY

Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 4.38% YoY & profit increased by 12.45% YoY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 Results

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 4.38% & the profit increased by 12.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.65% and the profit increased by 64.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.99% q-o-q & increased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 87.39% q-o-q & increased by 12.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.84 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 12.43% Y-o-Y.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.25% return in the last 1 week, 12.82% return in the last 6 months, and 9.91% YTD return.

Currently, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 24553.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1624 & 1227 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue956.99761.66+25.65%916.87+4.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total145.21165-11.99%141.94+2.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.1116.36+10.7%16.36+10.7%
Total Operating Expense685.61616.84+11.15%676.3+1.38%
Operating Income271.38144.82+87.39%240.57+12.81%
Net Income Before Taxes299.16180.98+65.3%262.15+14.12%
Net Income217.51132.25+64.47%193.42+12.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.847.06+81.78%11.42+12.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹217.51Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹956.99Cr



Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
