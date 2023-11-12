Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 12.45% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 4.38% & the profit increased by 12.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.65% and the profit increased by 64.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.99% q-o-q & increased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 87.39% q-o-q & increased by 12.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.84 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 12.43% Y-o-Y.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.25% return in the last 1 week, 12.82% return in the last 6 months, and 9.91% YTD return.

Currently, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹24553.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1624 & ₹1227 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 956.99 761.66 +25.65% 916.87 +4.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 145.21 165 -11.99% 141.94 +2.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.11 16.36 +10.7% 16.36 +10.7% Total Operating Expense 685.61 616.84 +11.15% 676.3 +1.38% Operating Income 271.38 144.82 +87.39% 240.57 +12.81% Net Income Before Taxes 299.16 180.98 +65.3% 262.15 +14.12% Net Income 217.51 132.25 +64.47% 193.42 +12.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.84 7.06 +81.78% 11.42 +12.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹217.51Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹956.99Cr

