Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 72.22% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.37% & the profit decreased by 72.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.85% and the profit decreased by 78.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.66% q-o-q & decreased by 7.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.13% q-o-q & decreased by 81.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.44 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.48% Y-o-Y.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered -4.41% return in the last 1 week, 65.37% return in last 6 months and 23.29% YTD return.

Currently the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹39643.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2524 & ₹1227 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 805.26 956.99 -15.85% 802.3 +0.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 141.35 145.21 -2.66% 152.99 -7.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.11 18.11 -5.52% 16.41 +4.27% Total Operating Expense 767.62 685.61 +11.96% 601.38 +27.64% Operating Income 37.64 271.38 -86.13% 200.92 -81.27% Net Income Before Taxes 65.43 299.16 -78.13% 224.25 -70.82% Net Income 45.72 217.51 -78.98% 164.56 -72.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.44 12.84 -26.49% 10.2 -7.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹805.26Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!