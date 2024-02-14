Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 72.22% YOY
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.37% & the profit decreased by 72.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.85% and the profit decreased by 78.98%.
