Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 72.22% YOY

 Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.37% YoY & profit decreased by 72.22% YoY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.37% & the profit decreased by 72.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.85% and the profit decreased by 78.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.66% q-o-q & decreased by 7.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.13% q-o-q & decreased by 81.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.44 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.48% Y-o-Y.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered -4.41% return in the last 1 week, 65.37% return in last 6 months and 23.29% YTD return.

Currently the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 39643.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2524 & 1227 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue805.26956.99-15.85%802.3+0.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.35145.21-2.66%152.99-7.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.1118.11-5.52%16.41+4.27%
Total Operating Expense767.62685.61+11.96%601.38+27.64%
Operating Income37.64271.38-86.13%200.92-81.27%
Net Income Before Taxes65.43299.16-78.13%224.25-70.82%
Net Income45.72217.51-78.98%164.56-72.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.4412.84-26.49%10.2-7.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹805.26Cr

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 03:47 AM IST
