Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 72.22% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.37% & the profit decreased by 72.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.85% and the profit decreased by 78.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.66% q-o-q & decreased by 7.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 86.13% q-o-q & decreased by 81.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.44 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.48% Y-o-Y.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered -4.41% return in the last 1 week, 65.37% return in last 6 months and 23.29% YTD return.
Currently the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹39643.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2524 & ₹1227 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|805.26
|956.99
|-15.85%
|802.3
|+0.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|141.35
|145.21
|-2.66%
|152.99
|-7.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.11
|18.11
|-5.52%
|16.41
|+4.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|767.62
|685.61
|+11.96%
|601.38
|+27.64%
|Operating Income
|37.64
|271.38
|-86.13%
|200.92
|-81.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65.43
|299.16
|-78.13%
|224.25
|-70.82%
|Net Income
|45.72
|217.51
|-78.98%
|164.56
|-72.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.44
|12.84
|-26.49%
|10.2
|-7.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.72Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹805.26Cr
