Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.76% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 45.76% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.47% and the profit increased by 325.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.27% q-o-q & increased by 16.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 535.39% q-o-q & increased by 46.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.38 for Q4 which increased by 52.78% Y-o-Y.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered 2.36% return in the last 1 week, 27.37% return in last 6 months and 6.55% YTD return.

Currently the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹34262.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2524 & ₹1264.9 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 929.8 805.26 +15.47% 787.45 +18.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 172.83 141.35 +22.27% 148.84 +16.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.1 17.11 +5.79% 17.18 +5.37% Total Operating Expense 690.64 767.62 -10.03% 624.49 +10.59% Operating Income 239.16 37.64 +535.39% 162.96 +46.76% Net Income Before Taxes 270.62 65.43 +313.6% 189.97 +42.45% Net Income 194.48 45.72 +325.37% 133.43 +45.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.38 9.44 +20.54% 7.45 +52.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹194.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹929.8Cr

