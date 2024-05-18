Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.76% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.76% YOY

Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.08% YoY & profit increased by 45.76% YoY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 45.76% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.47% and the profit increased by 325.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.27% q-o-q & increased by 16.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 535.39% q-o-q & increased by 46.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.38 for Q4 which increased by 52.78% Y-o-Y.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered 2.36% return in the last 1 week, 27.37% return in last 6 months and 6.55% YTD return.

Currently the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 34262.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2524 & 1264.9 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue929.8805.26+15.47%787.45+18.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total172.83141.35+22.27%148.84+16.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.117.11+5.79%17.18+5.37%
Total Operating Expense690.64767.62-10.03%624.49+10.59%
Operating Income239.1637.64+535.39%162.96+46.76%
Net Income Before Taxes270.6265.43+313.6%189.97+42.45%
Net Income194.4845.72+325.37%133.43+45.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.389.44+20.54%7.45+52.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹194.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹929.8Cr

