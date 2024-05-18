Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.76% YOY

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 45.76% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.47% and the profit increased by 325.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.27% q-o-q & increased by 16.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 535.39% q-o-q & increased by 46.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.38 for Q4 which increased by 52.78% Y-o-Y.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has delivered 2.36% return in the last 1 week, 27.37% return in last 6 months and 6.55% YTD return.
Currently the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹34262.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2524 & ₹1264.9 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|929.8
|805.26
|+15.47%
|787.45
|+18.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|172.83
|141.35
|+22.27%
|148.84
|+16.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.1
|17.11
|+5.79%
|17.18
|+5.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|690.64
|767.62
|-10.03%
|624.49
|+10.59%
|Operating Income
|239.16
|37.64
|+535.39%
|162.96
|+46.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|270.62
|65.43
|+313.6%
|189.97
|+42.45%
|Net Income
|194.48
|45.72
|+325.37%
|133.43
|+45.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.38
|9.44
|+20.54%
|7.45
|+52.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹194.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹929.8Cr
