Glenmark Life Sciences June quarter net profit rises 24% on year

Glenmark Life Sciences June quarter net profit rises 24% on year1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Generic API revenues in Q1FY24 increased 13.3% YoY to ₹5,042 million, driven by strong growth in regulated markets of the US and Europe coupled with a strong performance in the India market driven by ex-GPL business
New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd on Friday reported a total revenue of ₹5,784.5 million for the June ended quarter (Q1FY24), up 18% year-on-year. Net profit during the period stood at ₹1,354.5 million, a 24% increase on year.
