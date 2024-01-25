Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 13.12% YOY

Glenmark Life Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.93% & the profit increased by 13.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.79% and the profit increased by 0.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 46.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 13.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.84% Y-o-Y.
Glenmark Life Sciences has delivered 4.5% return in the last 1 week, 25.04% return in last 6 months and 20.26% YTD return.
Currently, Glenmark Life Sciences has a market cap of ₹9682.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹807.75 & ₹370 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Glenmark Life Sciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|572.8
|595.36
|-3.79%
|540.73
|+5.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.05
|66.71
|+6.5%
|48.54
|+46.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.18
|13.13
|+0.37%
|10.76
|+22.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|411.73
|436.04
|-5.57%
|399.43
|+3.08%
|Operating Income
|161.07
|159.32
|+1.1%
|141.3
|+13.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|160.68
|158.93
|+1.11%
|141.14
|+13.85%
|Net Income
|118.77
|118.74
|+0.02%
|104.99
|+13.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.67
|9.69
|-0.21%
|8.57
|+12.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹118.77Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹572.8Cr
