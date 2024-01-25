Hello User
Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 13.12% YOY

Livemint

Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.93% YoY & profit increased by 13.12% YoY

Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 Results Live

Glenmark Life Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.93% & the profit increased by 13.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.79% and the profit increased by 0.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 46.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 13.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.84% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Life Sciences has delivered 4.5% return in the last 1 week, 25.04% return in last 6 months and 20.26% YTD return.

Currently, Glenmark Life Sciences has a market cap of 9682.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 807.75 & 370 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Glenmark Life Sciences Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue572.8595.36-3.79%540.73+5.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.0566.71+6.5%48.54+46.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1813.13+0.37%10.76+22.43%
Total Operating Expense411.73436.04-5.57%399.43+3.08%
Operating Income161.07159.32+1.1%141.3+13.99%
Net Income Before Taxes160.68158.93+1.11%141.14+13.85%
Net Income118.77118.74+0.02%104.99+13.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.679.69-0.21%8.57+12.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹118.77Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹572.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

