Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 13.12% YOY

Glenmark Life Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.93% & the profit increased by 13.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.79% and the profit increased by 0.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 46.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 13.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.84% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Life Sciences has delivered 4.5% return in the last 1 week, 25.04% return in last 6 months and 20.26% YTD return.

Currently, Glenmark Life Sciences has a market cap of ₹9682.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹807.75 & ₹370 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Glenmark Life Sciences Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 572.8 595.36 -3.79% 540.73 +5.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.05 66.71 +6.5% 48.54 +46.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.18 13.13 +0.37% 10.76 +22.43% Total Operating Expense 411.73 436.04 -5.57% 399.43 +3.08% Operating Income 161.07 159.32 +1.1% 141.3 +13.99% Net Income Before Taxes 160.68 158.93 +1.11% 141.14 +13.85% Net Income 118.77 118.74 +0.02% 104.99 +13.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.67 9.69 -0.21% 8.57 +12.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹118.77Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹572.8Cr

