Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.08% YOY

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.08% YOY

Livemint

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.64% YoY & profit decreased by 33.08% YoY

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : Glenmark Life Sciences declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.64% & the profit decreased by 33.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.32% and the profit decreased by 17.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q & increased by 64.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.37% q-o-q & decreased by 34.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.97 for Q4 which decreased by 33.32% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Life Sciences has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 21.78% return in last 6 months and 14.22% YTD return.

Currently the Glenmark Life Sciences has a market cap of 9195.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 906 & 465 respectively.

Glenmark Life Sciences Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue536.6572.8-6.32%621.32-13.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.2671.05+1.69%43.81+64.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.5313.18+10.3%11.52+26.2%
Total Operating Expense409.69413.43-0.9%426.41-3.92%
Operating Income126.91159.38-20.37%194.91-34.89%
Net Income Before Taxes129.68160.68-19.3%197.63-34.38%
Net Income97.94118.77-17.54%146.36-33.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.979.67-17.58%11.95-33.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹97.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹536.6Cr

