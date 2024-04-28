Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.08% YOY

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : Glenmark Life Sciences declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.64% & the profit decreased by 33.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.32% and the profit decreased by 17.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q & increased by 64.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.37% q-o-q & decreased by 34.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.97 for Q4 which decreased by 33.32% Y-o-Y.
Glenmark Life Sciences has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 21.78% return in last 6 months and 14.22% YTD return.
Currently the Glenmark Life Sciences has a market cap of ₹9195.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹906 & ₹465 respectively.
Glenmark Life Sciences Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|536.6
|572.8
|-6.32%
|621.32
|-13.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.26
|71.05
|+1.69%
|43.81
|+64.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.53
|13.18
|+10.3%
|11.52
|+26.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|409.69
|413.43
|-0.9%
|426.41
|-3.92%
|Operating Income
|126.91
|159.38
|-20.37%
|194.91
|-34.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|129.68
|160.68
|-19.3%
|197.63
|-34.38%
|Net Income
|97.94
|118.77
|-17.54%
|146.36
|-33.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.97
|9.67
|-17.58%
|11.95
|-33.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹97.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹536.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!