Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.08% YOY

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 Results Live : Glenmark Life Sciences declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.64% & the profit decreased by 33.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.32% and the profit decreased by 17.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q & increased by 64.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.37% q-o-q & decreased by 34.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.97 for Q4 which decreased by 33.32% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Life Sciences has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 21.78% return in last 6 months and 14.22% YTD return.

Currently the Glenmark Life Sciences has a market cap of ₹9195.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹906 & ₹465 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glenmark Life Sciences Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 536.6 572.8 -6.32% 621.32 -13.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.26 71.05 +1.69% 43.81 +64.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.53 13.18 +10.3% 11.52 +26.2% Total Operating Expense 409.69 413.43 -0.9% 426.41 -3.92% Operating Income 126.91 159.38 -20.37% 194.91 -34.89% Net Income Before Taxes 129.68 160.68 -19.3% 197.63 -34.38% Net Income 97.94 118.77 -17.54% 146.36 -33.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.97 9.67 -17.58% 11.95 -33.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹97.94Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹536.6Cr

