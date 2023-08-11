Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit falls 18% to ₹173.13 cr, revenue up 22%1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:20 PM IST
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹211.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹173.13 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, impacted by higher expenses.
