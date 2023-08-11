Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit falls 18% to 173.13 cr, revenue up 22%

Sales from the formulation business in India in Q1 was at ₹1,064.3 crore over ₹1,035.2 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, a growth of 2.8 per cent, the company said, adding, in North America, sale of finished dosage formulations clocked ₹808.5 crore as against ₹662.8 crore in the same period a year ago.