Glenmark Pharma revenue falls 6.3% at Rs27,773 million for Q1

“We delivered a strong double-digit growth in our base business during the quarter excluding the impact of COVID-related products. Europe and ROW markets performed well despite the challenging macro-economic environment; and the India base business also recorded strong growth. We continued to make significant progress in our innovation pipeline; with Ryaltris getting approvals across newer markets, and novel molecule GRC 54276 getting approval for conducting Phase 1 Clinical Trial," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He further added, “Our goal is to continue growing our base business through new product launches in our key focus areas of Respiratory, Dermatology and Oncology. We remain on track to achieve our guidance for FY 2022-23."