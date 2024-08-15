Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 126.94% YOY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.85% YoY & profit increased by 126.94% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.85% and the profit increased by 126.94% year-over-year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 127.93%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.35% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.28% year-over-year, reflecting a controlled expenditure strategy.

Operating income saw a significant surge, up by 601.63% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 93.36% year-over-year, indicating an efficient operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 12.06, marking an impressive increase of 605.04% year-over-year, showcasing strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered a 2.13% return in the last week, an 87.05% return in the last 6 months, and a 74.62% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of 42079.9 Cr with a 52-week high of 1520 and a 52-week low of 722.1, reflecting significant market valuation.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment from the analyst community.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3244.193062.95+5.92%3036.07+6.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total710.44700.96+1.35%681.27+4.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization117.79151.34-22.17%142.04-17.07%
Total Operating Expense2773.763156.73-12.13%2792.78-0.68%
Operating Income470.42-93.78+601.63%243.29+93.36%
Net Income Before Taxes462.33530.83-12.9%151.4+205.37%
Net Income340.27-1218.28+127.93%149.93+126.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.06-33.74+135.74%1.71+605.04%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹340.27Cr
₹3244.19Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
