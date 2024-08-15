Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 126.94% YOY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.85% and the profit increased by 126.94% year-over-year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 127.93%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.35% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.28% year-over-year, reflecting a controlled expenditure strategy.
Operating income saw a significant surge, up by 601.63% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 93.36% year-over-year, indicating an efficient operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹12.06, marking an impressive increase of 605.04% year-over-year, showcasing strong profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered a 2.13% return in the last week, an 87.05% return in the last 6 months, and a 74.62% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹42079.9 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹1520 and a 52-week low of ₹722.1, reflecting significant market valuation.
As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment from the analyst community.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3244.19
|3062.95
|+5.92%
|3036.07
|+6.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|710.44
|700.96
|+1.35%
|681.27
|+4.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|117.79
|151.34
|-22.17%
|142.04
|-17.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|2773.76
|3156.73
|-12.13%
|2792.78
|-0.68%
|Operating Income
|470.42
|-93.78
|+601.63%
|243.29
|+93.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|462.33
|530.83
|-12.9%
|151.4
|+205.37%
|Net Income
|340.27
|-1218.28
|+127.93%
|149.93
|+126.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.06
|-33.74
|+135.74%
|1.71
|+605.04%
