Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 126.94% YOY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.85% and the profit increased by 126.94% year-over-year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 127.93%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.35% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.28% year-over-year, reflecting a controlled expenditure strategy.

Operating income saw a significant surge, up by 601.63% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 93.36% year-over-year, indicating an efficient operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹12.06, marking an impressive increase of 605.04% year-over-year, showcasing strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered a 2.13% return in the last week, an 87.05% return in the last 6 months, and a 74.62% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹42079.9 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹1520 and a 52-week low of ₹722.1, reflecting significant market valuation.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment from the analyst community.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3244.19 3062.95 +5.92% 3036.07 +6.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 710.44 700.96 +1.35% 681.27 +4.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 117.79 151.34 -22.17% 142.04 -17.07% Total Operating Expense 2773.76 3156.73 -12.13% 2792.78 -0.68% Operating Income 470.42 -93.78 +601.63% 243.29 +93.36% Net Income Before Taxes 462.33 530.83 -12.9% 151.4 +205.37% Net Income 340.27 -1218.28 +127.93% 149.93 +126.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.06 -33.74 +135.74% 1.71 +605.04%