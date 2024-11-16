Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹354.21Cr, Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹354.21 crore. This is a remarkable recovery from the loss of ₹81.95 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, the company's topline increased by 7.06% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Glenmark's revenue showed a growth of 5.84%. However, there was a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 10.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.33% year-on-year.
The operating income also reflected positive growth, up by 2.38% from the last quarter and an astonishing 10,588.55% year-on-year increase. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.55, showcasing a staggering rise of 3,170.53% year-on-year.
Despite recent challenges, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has seen a 52.56% return over the last six months and a remarkable 79.6% year-to-date return. However, the stock has delivered a -7.46% return in the past week.
As of 16 Nov, 2024, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹43,279.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,830.95 and a low of ₹746.55. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation among analysts as of 16 Nov, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals moving forward.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3433.8
|3244.19
|+5.84%
|3207.38
|+7.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|786.56
|710.44
|+10.72%
|732.88
|+7.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|120.28
|117.79
|+2.11%
|141.45
|-14.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|2952.16
|2773.76
|+6.43%
|3211.97
|-8.09%
|Operating Income
|481.63
|470.42
|+2.38%
|-4.59
|+10588.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|472.57
|462.33
|+2.21%
|-124.35
|+480.02%
|Net Income
|354.21
|340.27
|+4.1%
|-81.95
|+532.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.55
|12.06
|+4.06%
|0.38
|+3170.53%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess