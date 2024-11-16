Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹354.21Cr, Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY & profit at 354.21Cr

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of 354.21 crore. This is a remarkable recovery from the loss of 81.95 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, the company's topline increased by 7.06% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Glenmark's revenue showed a growth of 5.84%. However, there was a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 10.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.33% year-on-year.

The operating income also reflected positive growth, up by 2.38% from the last quarter and an astonishing 10,588.55% year-on-year increase. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.55, showcasing a staggering rise of 3,170.53% year-on-year.

Despite recent challenges, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has seen a 52.56% return over the last six months and a remarkable 79.6% year-to-date return. However, the stock has delivered a -7.46% return in the past week.

As of 16 Nov, 2024, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 43,279.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,830.95 and a low of 746.55. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation among analysts as of 16 Nov, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals moving forward.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3433.83244.19+5.84%3207.38+7.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total786.56710.44+10.72%732.88+7.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization120.28117.79+2.11%141.45-14.97%
Total Operating Expense2952.162773.76+6.43%3211.97-8.09%
Operating Income481.63470.42+2.38%-4.59+10588.55%
Net Income Before Taxes472.57462.33+2.21%-124.35+480.02%
Net Income354.21340.27+4.1%-81.95+532.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.5512.06+4.06%0.38+3170.53%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹354.21Cr
₹3433.8Cr
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹354.21Cr, Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.