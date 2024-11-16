Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit at 354.21Cr, Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹354.21Cr, Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY

Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY & profit at 354.21Cr

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of 354.21 crore. This is a remarkable recovery from the loss of 81.95 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, the company's topline increased by 7.06% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Glenmark's revenue showed a growth of 5.84%. However, there was a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 10.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.33% year-on-year.

The operating income also reflected positive growth, up by 2.38% from the last quarter and an astonishing 10,588.55% year-on-year increase. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.55, showcasing a staggering rise of 3,170.53% year-on-year.

Despite recent challenges, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has seen a 52.56% return over the last six months and a remarkable 79.6% year-to-date return. However, the stock has delivered a -7.46% return in the past week.

As of 16 Nov, 2024, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 43,279.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,830.95 and a low of 746.55. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation among analysts as of 16 Nov, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals moving forward.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3433.83244.19+5.84%3207.38+7.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total786.56710.44+10.72%732.88+7.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization120.28117.79+2.11%141.45-14.97%
Total Operating Expense2952.162773.76+6.43%3211.97-8.09%
Operating Income481.63470.42+2.38%-4.59+10588.55%
Net Income Before Taxes472.57462.33+2.21%-124.35+480.02%
Net Income354.21340.27+4.1%-81.95+532.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.5512.06+4.06%0.38+3170.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹354.21Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3433.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.