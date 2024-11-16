Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹354.21Cr, Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results 2024:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹354.21 crore. This is a remarkable recovery from the loss of ₹81.95 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Additionally, the company's topline increased by 7.06% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Glenmark's revenue showed a growth of 5.84%. However, there was a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 10.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.33% year-on-year.

The operating income also reflected positive growth, up by 2.38% from the last quarter and an astonishing 10,588.55% year-on-year increase. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.55, showcasing a staggering rise of 3,170.53% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite recent challenges, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has seen a 52.56% return over the last six months and a remarkable 79.6% year-to-date return. However, the stock has delivered a -7.46% return in the past week.

As of 16 Nov, 2024, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹43,279.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,830.95 and a low of ₹746.55. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation among analysts as of 16 Nov, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3433.8 3244.19 +5.84% 3207.38 +7.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 786.56 710.44 +10.72% 732.88 +7.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 120.28 117.79 +2.11% 141.45 -14.97% Total Operating Expense 2952.16 2773.76 +6.43% 3211.97 -8.09% Operating Income 481.63 470.42 +2.38% -4.59 +10588.55% Net Income Before Taxes 472.57 462.33 +2.21% -124.35 +480.02% Net Income 354.21 340.27 +4.1% -81.95 +532.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.55 12.06 +4.06% 0.38 +3170.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹354.21Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹3433.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.