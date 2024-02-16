Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at ₹351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.14% and the loss came at ₹351.37cr. It is noteworthy that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had declared a profit of ₹272.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9317.4% q-o-q and decreased by 221.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-14.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 382.94% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered -9.13% return in the last 1 week, -0.03% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹22494.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹922.7 & ₹414.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2506.7 3207.38 -21.85% 3100.18 -19.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 753.04 732.88 +2.75% 707.46 +6.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 147.07 141.45 +3.97% 151.51 -2.93% Total Operating Expense 2939.15 3211.97 -8.49% 2743.78 +7.12% Operating Income -432.45 -4.59 -9317.4% 356.4 -221.34% Net Income Before Taxes -521.38 -124.35 -319.27% 329.86 -258.06% Net Income -351.37 -81.95 -328.79% 272.58 -228.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -14.89 0.38 -3980.62% 5.26 -382.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-351.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2506.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!