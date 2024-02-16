Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at ₹351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY & Loss at ₹351.37Cr
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.14% and the loss came at ₹351.37cr. It is noteworthy that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had declared a profit of ₹272.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.85%.