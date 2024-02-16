 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at ₹351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 15:58:27
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.60 -2.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.00 -1.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.60 2.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 2.79%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY
BackBack

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at ₹351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY

 Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY & Loss at ₹351.37Cr

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.14% and the loss came at 351.37cr. It is noteworthy that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had declared a profit of 272.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9317.4% q-o-q and decreased by 221.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -14.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 382.94% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered -9.13% return in the last 1 week, -0.03% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 22494.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 922.7 & 414.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2506.73207.38-21.85%3100.18-19.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total753.04732.88+2.75%707.46+6.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization147.07141.45+3.97%151.51-2.93%
Total Operating Expense2939.153211.97-8.49%2743.78+7.12%
Operating Income-432.45-4.59-9317.4%356.4-221.34%
Net Income Before Taxes-521.38-124.35-319.27%329.86-258.06%
Net Income-351.37-81.95-328.79%272.58-228.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-14.890.38-3980.62%5.26-382.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-351.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2506.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:02 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App