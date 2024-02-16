Hello User
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.14% and the loss came at 351.37cr. It is noteworthy that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had declared a profit of 272.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9317.4% q-o-q and decreased by 221.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -14.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 382.94% Y-o-Y.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered -9.13% return in the last 1 week, -0.03% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 22494.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 922.7 & 414.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2506.73207.38-21.85%3100.18-19.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total753.04732.88+2.75%707.46+6.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization147.07141.45+3.97%151.51-2.93%
Total Operating Expense2939.153211.97-8.49%2743.78+7.12%
Operating Income-432.45-4.59-9317.4%356.4-221.34%
Net Income Before Taxes-521.38-124.35-319.27%329.86-258.06%
Net Income-351.37-81.95-328.79%272.58-228.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-14.890.38-3980.62%5.26-382.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-351.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2506.7Cr

