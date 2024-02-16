Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 351.37Cr, Revenue Decreased by 19.14% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.14% and the loss came at ₹351.37cr. It is noteworthy that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had declared a profit of ₹272.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9317.4% q-o-q and decreased by 221.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-14.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 382.94% Y-o-Y.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has delivered -9.13% return in the last 1 week, -0.03% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.
Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹22494.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹922.7 & ₹414.25 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2506.7
|3207.38
|-21.85%
|3100.18
|-19.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|753.04
|732.88
|+2.75%
|707.46
|+6.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|147.07
|141.45
|+3.97%
|151.51
|-2.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|2939.15
|3211.97
|-8.49%
|2743.78
|+7.12%
|Operating Income
|-432.45
|-4.59
|-9317.4%
|356.4
|-221.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-521.38
|-124.35
|-319.27%
|329.86
|-258.06%
|Net Income
|-351.37
|-81.95
|-328.79%
|272.58
|-228.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-14.89
|0.38
|-3980.62%
|5.26
|-382.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-351.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2506.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!