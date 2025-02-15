Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit at ₹347.96Cr, Revenue increased by 35.14% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline by 35.14%, with profit reaching ₹347.96 Cr. This marks a remarkable turnaround from the loss of ₹351.37 Cr reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Despite the impressive year-over-year growth, the company experienced a slight decline of 1.35% in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.71% year-on-year.
The operating income saw a decrease of 0.86% compared to the previous quarter but displayed a substantial increase of 210.42% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹12.33 for Q3, reflecting a remarkable increase of 182.81% compared to the same quarter last year.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering -14.1% return over the last week, -15.5% return in the past six months, and -17.78% return year-to-date.
Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals boasts a market capitalization of ₹37318.59 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1830.95 and a low of ₹822.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 1 has recommended a Buy rating, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation on this date was to Buy.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3387.55
|3433.8
|-1.35%
|2506.7
|+35.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|788.49
|786.56
|+0.25%
|753.04
|+4.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|122.74
|120.28
|+2.05%
|147.08
|-16.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|2910.06
|2952.16
|-1.43%
|2939.15
|-0.99%
|Operating Income
|477.49
|481.63
|-0.86%
|-432.45
|+210.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|456.33
|472.57
|-3.44%
|-521.38
|+187.52%
|Net Income
|347.96
|354.21
|-1.76%
|-351.37
|+199.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.33
|12.55
|-1.75%
|-14.89
|+182.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹347.96Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹3387.55Cr