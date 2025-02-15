Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit at ₹347.96Cr, Revenue increased by 35.14% YoY

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline by 35.14%, with profit reaching 347.96 Cr. This marks a remarkable turnaround from the loss of 351.37 Cr reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Despite the impressive year-over-year growth, the company experienced a slight decline of 1.35% in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.71% year-on-year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results

The operating income saw a decrease of 0.86% compared to the previous quarter but displayed a substantial increase of 210.42% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 12.33 for Q3, reflecting a remarkable increase of 182.81% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering -14.1% return over the last week, -15.5% return in the past six months, and -17.78% return year-to-date.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals boasts a market capitalization of 37318.59 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1830.95 and a low of 822.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 1 has recommended a Buy rating, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation on this date was to Buy.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3387.553433.8-1.35%2506.7+35.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total788.49786.56+0.25%753.04+4.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization122.74120.28+2.05%147.08-16.55%
Total Operating Expense2910.062952.16-1.43%2939.15-0.99%
Operating Income477.49481.63-0.86%-432.45+210.42%
Net Income Before Taxes456.33472.57-3.44%-521.38+187.52%
Net Income347.96354.21-1.76%-351.37+199.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.3312.55-1.75%-14.89+182.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹347.96Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3387.55Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
