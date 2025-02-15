Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit at ₹347.96Cr, Revenue increased by 35.14% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline by 35.14%, with profit reaching ₹347.96 Cr. This marks a remarkable turnaround from the loss of ₹351.37 Cr reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Despite the impressive year-over-year growth, the company experienced a slight decline of 1.35% in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.71% year-on-year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results

The operating income saw a decrease of 0.86% compared to the previous quarter but displayed a substantial increase of 210.42% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹12.33 for Q3, reflecting a remarkable increase of 182.81% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering -14.1% return over the last week, -15.5% return in the past six months, and -17.78% return year-to-date.

Currently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals boasts a market capitalization of ₹37318.59 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1830.95 and a low of ₹822.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 1 has recommended a Buy rating, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation on this date was to Buy.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3387.55 3433.8 -1.35% 2506.7 +35.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 788.49 786.56 +0.25% 753.04 +4.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 122.74 120.28 +2.05% 147.08 -16.55% Total Operating Expense 2910.06 2952.16 -1.43% 2939.15 -0.99% Operating Income 477.49 481.63 -0.86% -432.45 +210.42% Net Income Before Taxes 456.33 472.57 -3.44% -521.38 +187.52% Net Income 347.96 354.21 -1.76% -351.37 +199.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.33 12.55 -1.75% -14.89 +182.81%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.