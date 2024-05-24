Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Net loss widens to ₹1,238.6 crore, revenue up 2% YoY; dividend declared
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: The pharma major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to ₹3,063 crore
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q4FY24) on Friday, reporting a net loss of ₹1,238.6 crore, compared to a loss of ₹549.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.