Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q4FY24) on Friday, reporting a net loss of ₹1,238.6 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹549.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The global pharma major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 stood at ₹3,063 crore, compared to ₹3,000.5 crore reported in the year-ago period.
