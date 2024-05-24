Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Net loss widens to 1,238.6 crore, revenue up 2% YoY; dividend declared

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Net loss widens to ₹1,238.6 crore, revenue up 2% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: The pharma major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to 3,063 crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ankleshwar Plant in Gujarat, India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q4FY24) on Friday, reporting a net loss of 1,238.6 crore, compared to a net loss of 549.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The global pharma major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 stood at 3,063 crore, compared to 3,000.5 crore reported in the year-ago period.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.