Global Capital Markets Q1 results: profit at ₹0.46Cr, Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY

Global Capital Markets Q1 results: Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY & profit at 0.46Cr

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live
Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live

Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live : Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Global Capital Markets declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by an impressive 592.8% year-on-year, pushing the profit to 0.46 crore. This is a significant turnaround, considering that the company had declared a loss of 0.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a substantial growth of 580.94%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw an increase of 52.99% year-on-year. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses on a yearly basis, the overall growth in revenue and profit margins has overshadowed these costs.

Operating income showed remarkable improvement as well, increasing by 455.54% quarter-on-quarter and 460.68% year-on-year. This robust performance indicates the company's enhanced operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a significant increase of 481.33% year-on-year. This rise in EPS reflects the company's solid financial health and profitability during the quarter.

In terms of market performance, Global Capital Markets has delivered a 3.37% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -8% return over the last 6 months and a -7.07% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility and challenges in the broader market environment.

Currently, Global Capital Markets has a market capitalization of 36.64 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 1.23 and 0.74, respectively. These figures highlight the stock's performance range over the past year, reflecting both opportunities and challenges faced by the company.

Global Capital Markets Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.960.29+580.94%0.28+592.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.13-3.34%0.08+52.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-5.24%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense1.510.42+262.37%0.41+268.35%
Operating Income0.45-0.13+455.54%-0.13+460.68%
Net Income Before Taxes0.45-0.13+461.97%-0.12+484.52%
Net Income0.46-0.11+501.62%-0.12+484.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.01-0+501.4%-0+481.33%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.46Cr
₹1.96Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGlobal Capital Markets Q1 results: profit at ₹0.46Cr, Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.30
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.6 (-3.09%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.85
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.35 (-0.21%)

    Tata Power

    405.50
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.69%)

    Vedanta

    416.90
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue