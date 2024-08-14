Global Capital Markets Q1 results: profit at ₹0.46Cr, Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY

Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live : Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Global Capital Markets declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by an impressive 592.8% year-on-year, pushing the profit to ₹0.46 crore. This is a significant turnaround, considering that the company had declared a loss of ₹0.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a substantial growth of 580.94%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw an increase of 52.99% year-on-year. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses on a yearly basis, the overall growth in revenue and profit margins has overshadowed these costs.

Operating income showed remarkable improvement as well, increasing by 455.54% quarter-on-quarter and 460.68% year-on-year. This robust performance indicates the company's enhanced operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a significant increase of 481.33% year-on-year. This rise in EPS reflects the company's solid financial health and profitability during the quarter.

In terms of market performance, Global Capital Markets has delivered a 3.37% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -8% return over the last 6 months and a -7.07% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility and challenges in the broader market environment.

Currently, Global Capital Markets has a market capitalization of ₹36.64 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1.23 and ₹0.74, respectively. These figures highlight the stock's performance range over the past year, reflecting both opportunities and challenges faced by the company.

Global Capital Markets Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.96 0.29 +580.94% 0.28 +592.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.13 -3.34% 0.08 +52.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -5.24% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense 1.51 0.42 +262.37% 0.41 +268.35% Operating Income 0.45 -0.13 +455.54% -0.13 +460.68% Net Income Before Taxes 0.45 -0.13 +461.97% -0.12 +484.52% Net Income 0.46 -0.11 +501.62% -0.12 +484.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 -0 +501.4% -0 +481.33%