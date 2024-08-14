Global Capital Markets Q1 results: profit at ₹0.46Cr, Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY

Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live : Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Global Capital Markets declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by an impressive 592.8% year-on-year, pushing the profit to ₹0.46 crore. This is a significant turnaround, considering that the company had declared a loss of ₹0.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a substantial growth of 580.94%.
The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw an increase of 52.99% year-on-year. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses on a yearly basis, the overall growth in revenue and profit margins has overshadowed these costs.
Operating income showed remarkable improvement as well, increasing by 455.54% quarter-on-quarter and 460.68% year-on-year. This robust performance indicates the company's enhanced operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a significant increase of 481.33% year-on-year. This rise in EPS reflects the company's solid financial health and profitability during the quarter.
In terms of market performance, Global Capital Markets has delivered a 3.37% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -8% return over the last 6 months and a -7.07% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility and challenges in the broader market environment.
Currently, Global Capital Markets has a market capitalization of ₹36.64 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1.23 and ₹0.74, respectively. These figures highlight the stock's performance range over the past year, reflecting both opportunities and challenges faced by the company.
Global Capital Markets Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.96
|0.29
|+580.94%
|0.28
|+592.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.13
|-3.34%
|0.08
|+52.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-5.24%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.51
|0.42
|+262.37%
|0.41
|+268.35%
|Operating Income
|0.45
|-0.13
|+455.54%
|-0.13
|+460.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.45
|-0.13
|+461.97%
|-0.12
|+484.52%
|Net Income
|0.46
|-0.11
|+501.62%
|-0.12
|+484.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|-0
|+501.4%
|-0
|+481.33%
