Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Global Capital Markets Q1 results: profit at 0.46Cr, Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY

Global Capital Markets Q1 results: profit at ₹0.46Cr, Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY

Livemint

Global Capital Markets Q1 results: Revenue increased by 592.8% YoY & profit at 0.46Cr

Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live

Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live : Global Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Global Capital Markets declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by an impressive 592.8% year-on-year, pushing the profit to 0.46 crore. This is a significant turnaround, considering that the company had declared a loss of 0.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a substantial growth of 580.94%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw an increase of 52.99% year-on-year. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses on a yearly basis, the overall growth in revenue and profit margins has overshadowed these costs.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income showed remarkable improvement as well, increasing by 455.54% quarter-on-quarter and 460.68% year-on-year. This robust performance indicates the company's enhanced operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a significant increase of 481.33% year-on-year. This rise in EPS reflects the company's solid financial health and profitability during the quarter.

In terms of market performance, Global Capital Markets has delivered a 3.37% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -8% return over the last 6 months and a -7.07% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility and challenges in the broader market environment.

Currently, Global Capital Markets has a market capitalization of 36.64 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 1.23 and 0.74, respectively. These figures highlight the stock's performance range over the past year, reflecting both opportunities and challenges faced by the company.

Global Capital Markets Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.960.29+580.94%0.28+592.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.13-3.34%0.08+52.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-5.24%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense1.510.42+262.37%0.41+268.35%
Operating Income0.45-0.13+455.54%-0.13+460.68%
Net Income Before Taxes0.45-0.13+461.97%-0.12+484.52%
Net Income0.46-0.11+501.62%-0.12+484.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.01-0+501.4%-0+481.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.46Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.