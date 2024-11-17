Global Health Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 4.54% YOY, Profit at ₹130.84 Crore and Revenue at ₹956.55 Crore

Global Health Q2 Results 2024:Global Health declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 13.34% year-over-year, reaching ₹956.55 crore, while profit rose by 4.54% to ₹130.84 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's financial performance showed significant improvement with revenue growing by 11.09% and profit increasing by 23.11%. This upward trend indicates a strong operational performance in the healthcare sector.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.71% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting increased operational costs, which were also up by 13.49% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profit margins if not managed effectively.
On a positive note, the operating income demonstrated remarkable growth, up by 28.03% quarter-over-quarter and 5.25% year-over-year, indicating robust operational efficiency and productivity improvements.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹5.03, marking an increase of 8.02% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is a strong indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.
Despite a challenging market environment, Global Health has delivered a -1.21% return in the last week and a -23.15% return over the past six months. However, the company has shown resilience with an 11.76% year-to-date return, which may attract potential investors.
As of the latest report, Global Health holds a market capitalization of ₹28,786.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,513.9 and a low of ₹881.3. This market performance underscores the company's stability and growth potential.
Among analysts covering Global Health, the consensus recommendation as of 17 Nov, 2024, suggests a Buy, with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 3 recommending a Strong Buy. This mixed sentiment reflects varied expectations about the company's future performance.
Global Health Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|956.55
|861.08
|+11.09%
|843.94
|+13.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|336.62
|324.57
|+3.71%
|296.61
|+13.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.43
|46.62
|+6.03%
|42.91
|+15.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|777.7
|721.37
|+7.81%
|674
|+15.39%
|Operating Income
|178.86
|139.7
|+28.03%
|169.94
|+5.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|181.1
|143.65
|+26.07%
|170.6
|+6.15%
|Net Income
|130.84
|106.29
|+23.11%
|125.16
|+4.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.03
|3.96
|+27.12%
|4.66
|+8.02%
