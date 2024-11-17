Global Health Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 4.54% YOY, Profit at ₹130.84 Crore and Revenue at ₹956.55 Crore

Global Health Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 13.34% YoY & profit increased by 4.54% YoY, profit at 130.84 crore and revenue at 956.55 crore.

Published17 Nov 2024, 04:36 AM IST
Global Health Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024
Global Health Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

Global Health Q2 Results 2024:Global Health declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 13.34% year-over-year, reaching 956.55 crore, while profit rose by 4.54% to 130.84 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's financial performance showed significant improvement with revenue growing by 11.09% and profit increasing by 23.11%. This upward trend indicates a strong operational performance in the healthcare sector.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.71% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting increased operational costs, which were also up by 13.49% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profit margins if not managed effectively.

On a positive note, the operating income demonstrated remarkable growth, up by 28.03% quarter-over-quarter and 5.25% year-over-year, indicating robust operational efficiency and productivity improvements.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 5.03, marking an increase of 8.02% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is a strong indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

Despite a challenging market environment, Global Health has delivered a -1.21% return in the last week and a -23.15% return over the past six months. However, the company has shown resilience with an 11.76% year-to-date return, which may attract potential investors.

As of the latest report, Global Health holds a market capitalization of 28,786.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,513.9 and a low of 881.3. This market performance underscores the company's stability and growth potential.

Among analysts covering Global Health, the consensus recommendation as of 17 Nov, 2024, suggests a Buy, with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 3 recommending a Strong Buy. This mixed sentiment reflects varied expectations about the company's future performance.

Global Health Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue956.55861.08+11.09%843.94+13.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total336.62324.57+3.71%296.61+13.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.4346.62+6.03%42.91+15.2%
Total Operating Expense777.7721.37+7.81%674+15.39%
Operating Income178.86139.7+28.03%169.94+5.25%
Net Income Before Taxes181.1143.65+26.07%170.6+6.15%
Net Income130.84106.29+23.11%125.16+4.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.033.96+27.12%4.66+8.02%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs
₹130.84Cr
₹956.55Cr
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 04:36 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGlobal Health Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 4.54% YOY, Profit at ₹130.84 Crore and Revenue at ₹956.55 Crore

