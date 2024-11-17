Global Health Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 4.54% YOY, Profit at ₹130.84 Crore and Revenue at ₹956.55 Crore

Global Health Q2 Results 2024:Global Health declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 13.34% year-over-year, reaching ₹956.55 crore, while profit rose by 4.54% to ₹130.84 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's financial performance showed significant improvement with revenue growing by 11.09% and profit increasing by 23.11%. This upward trend indicates a strong operational performance in the healthcare sector.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.71% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting increased operational costs, which were also up by 13.49% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profit margins if not managed effectively.

On a positive note, the operating income demonstrated remarkable growth, up by 28.03% quarter-over-quarter and 5.25% year-over-year, indicating robust operational efficiency and productivity improvements.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹5.03, marking an increase of 8.02% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is a strong indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

Despite a challenging market environment, Global Health has delivered a -1.21% return in the last week and a -23.15% return over the past six months. However, the company has shown resilience with an 11.76% year-to-date return, which may attract potential investors.

As of the latest report, Global Health holds a market capitalization of ₹28,786.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,513.9 and a low of ₹881.3. This market performance underscores the company's stability and growth potential.

Among analysts covering Global Health, the consensus recommendation as of 17 Nov, 2024, suggests a Buy, with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 3 recommending a Strong Buy. This mixed sentiment reflects varied expectations about the company's future performance.

Global Health Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 956.55 861.08 +11.09% 843.94 +13.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 336.62 324.57 +3.71% 296.61 +13.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.43 46.62 +6.03% 42.91 +15.2% Total Operating Expense 777.7 721.37 +7.81% 674 +15.39% Operating Income 178.86 139.7 +28.03% 169.94 +5.25% Net Income Before Taxes 181.1 143.65 +26.07% 170.6 +6.15% Net Income 130.84 106.29 +23.11% 125.16 +4.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.03 3.96 +27.12% 4.66 +8.02%