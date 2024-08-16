Global Surfaces Q1 results: loss at ₹1.22Cr, Revenue increased by 57.13% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Global Surfaces Q1 Results Live : Global Surfaces Q1 Results Live: Global Surfaces declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 57.13%, reaching a significant milestone despite the challenging market conditions. However, the company reported a loss of 1.22 crore for the quarter. It is noteworthy that Global Surfaces had declared a profit of 2.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined sharply by 47.39%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 60.78% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 160.79% year-over-year. This significant rise in expenses has contributed to the overall loss reported this quarter.

Additionally, the operating income was down by 76.98% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreased by 17.88% year-over-year. The company's bottom line has been adversely impacted, reflecting the challenging economic environment and increased operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.29, marking a decrease of 156.86% year-over-year. This decline in EPS is indicative of the financial strain the company is experiencing.

Global Surfaces has delivered a -7.53% return in the last 1 week, -38.87% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.93% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the volatile performance of the company's stock in recent times.

Currently, Global Surfaces has a market capitalization of 748.36 crore. The 52-week high for the company's stock is 333, while the 52-week low stands at 167.5. Despite the financial challenges, the company remains a key player in its sector, with a significant market presence.

Global Surfaces Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue57.15108.62-47.39%36.37+57.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.364.58+60.78%2.82+160.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.543.57+27.17%1.7+167.06%
Total Operating Expense54.2495.99-43.49%32.83+65.21%
Operating Income2.9112.63-76.98%3.54-17.88%
Net Income Before Taxes0.2511.49-97.79%3.68-93.09%
Net Income-1.2210.83-111.26%2.17-156.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.292.48-111.69%0.51-156.86%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
