Global Surfaces Q1 results: loss at ₹1.22Cr, Revenue increased by 57.13% YoY

Global Surfaces Q1 Results Live : Global Surfaces Q1 Results Live: Global Surfaces declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 57.13%, reaching a significant milestone despite the challenging market conditions. However, the company reported a loss of ₹1.22 crore for the quarter. It is noteworthy that Global Surfaces had declared a profit of ₹2.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined sharply by 47.39%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 60.78% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 160.79% year-over-year. This significant rise in expenses has contributed to the overall loss reported this quarter.
Additionally, the operating income was down by 76.98% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreased by 17.88% year-over-year. The company's bottom line has been adversely impacted, reflecting the challenging economic environment and increased operational costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.29, marking a decrease of 156.86% year-over-year. This decline in EPS is indicative of the financial strain the company is experiencing.
Global Surfaces has delivered a -7.53% return in the last 1 week, -38.87% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.93% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the volatile performance of the company's stock in recent times.
Currently, Global Surfaces has a market capitalization of ₹748.36 crore. The 52-week high for the company's stock is ₹333, while the 52-week low stands at ₹167.5. Despite the financial challenges, the company remains a key player in its sector, with a significant market presence.
Global Surfaces Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|57.15
|108.62
|-47.39%
|36.37
|+57.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.36
|4.58
|+60.78%
|2.82
|+160.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.54
|3.57
|+27.17%
|1.7
|+167.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.24
|95.99
|-43.49%
|32.83
|+65.21%
|Operating Income
|2.91
|12.63
|-76.98%
|3.54
|-17.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.25
|11.49
|-97.79%
|3.68
|-93.09%
|Net Income
|-1.22
|10.83
|-111.26%
|2.17
|-156.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.29
|2.48
|-111.69%
|0.51
|-156.86%
