Global Surfaces Q1 results: loss at ₹1.22Cr, Revenue increased by 57.13% YoY

Global Surfaces Q1 Results Live : Global Surfaces Q1 Results Live: Global Surfaces declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 57.13%, reaching a significant milestone despite the challenging market conditions. However, the company reported a loss of ₹1.22 crore for the quarter. It is noteworthy that Global Surfaces had declared a profit of ₹2.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined sharply by 47.39%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 60.78% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 160.79% year-over-year. This significant rise in expenses has contributed to the overall loss reported this quarter.

Additionally, the operating income was down by 76.98% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreased by 17.88% year-over-year. The company's bottom line has been adversely impacted, reflecting the challenging economic environment and increased operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.29, marking a decrease of 156.86% year-over-year. This decline in EPS is indicative of the financial strain the company is experiencing.

Global Surfaces has delivered a -7.53% return in the last 1 week, -38.87% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.93% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the volatile performance of the company's stock in recent times.

Currently, Global Surfaces has a market capitalization of ₹748.36 crore. The 52-week high for the company's stock is ₹333, while the 52-week low stands at ₹167.5. Despite the financial challenges, the company remains a key player in its sector, with a significant market presence.

Global Surfaces Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 57.15 108.62 -47.39% 36.37 +57.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.36 4.58 +60.78% 2.82 +160.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.54 3.57 +27.17% 1.7 +167.06% Total Operating Expense 54.24 95.99 -43.49% 32.83 +65.21% Operating Income 2.91 12.63 -76.98% 3.54 -17.88% Net Income Before Taxes 0.25 11.49 -97.79% 3.68 -93.09% Net Income -1.22 10.83 -111.26% 2.17 -156.14% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.29 2.48 -111.69% 0.51 -156.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.22Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹57.15Cr

