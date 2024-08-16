Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 341.49% YOY

Revenue increased by 19.2% YoY & loss increased by 341.49% YoY.

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live
Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live

Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live : Global Vectra Helicorp declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.2% compared to the same period last year, while the net loss surged by 341.49% YoY. This significant increase in losses highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 6.72%, and the loss increased by 201.54%. This quarterly comparison indicates a downturn in the company's financial health despite the year-over-year growth in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.25% year-over-year. The rising SG&A expenses are a concern as they contribute to the overall increase in losses.

The operating income for Q1 was down by 125.46% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 79.37% year-over-year. The decline in operating income underscores the impact of higher operational costs and lower efficiency on the company's profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -4.38, reflecting a decrease of 342.42% year-over-year. The negative EPS indicates a significant deterioration in the company’s earnings performance.

Despite the financial setbacks, Global Vectra Helicorp has delivered a -2.53% return in the last week, but has achieved a remarkable 109.7% return over the past six months and a 104.35% year-to-date return. This indicates investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Currently, Global Vectra Helicorp has a market capitalization of 375.42 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 310.31 and a low of 74.2, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price.

Global Vectra Helicorp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue140.38150.5-6.72%117.77+19.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.5531.28+4.06%26.62+22.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.1818.67-2.65%18.84-3.5%
Total Operating Expense143.47138.37+3.69%119.49+20.07%
Operating Income-3.0912.13-125.46%-1.72-79.37%
Net Income Before Taxes-8.656.36-235.99%-0.62-1293.54%
Net Income-6.136.03-201.54%-1.39-341.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.384.31-201.62%-0.99-342.42%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
