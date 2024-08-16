Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 341.49% YOY

Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live : Global Vectra Helicorp declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.2% compared to the same period last year, while the net loss surged by 341.49% YoY. This significant increase in losses highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 6.72%, and the loss increased by 201.54%. This quarterly comparison indicates a downturn in the company's financial health despite the year-over-year growth in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.25% year-over-year. The rising SG&A expenses are a concern as they contribute to the overall increase in losses.

The operating income for Q1 was down by 125.46% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 79.37% year-over-year. The decline in operating income underscores the impact of higher operational costs and lower efficiency on the company's profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-4.38, reflecting a decrease of 342.42% year-over-year. The negative EPS indicates a significant deterioration in the company’s earnings performance.

Despite the financial setbacks, Global Vectra Helicorp has delivered a -2.53% return in the last week, but has achieved a remarkable 109.7% return over the past six months and a 104.35% year-to-date return. This indicates investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Currently, Global Vectra Helicorp has a market capitalization of ₹375.42 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹310.31 and a low of ₹74.2, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price.

Global Vectra Helicorp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 140.38 150.5 -6.72% 117.77 +19.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.55 31.28 +4.06% 26.62 +22.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.18 18.67 -2.65% 18.84 -3.5% Total Operating Expense 143.47 138.37 +3.69% 119.49 +20.07% Operating Income -3.09 12.13 -125.46% -1.72 -79.37% Net Income Before Taxes -8.65 6.36 -235.99% -0.62 -1293.54% Net Income -6.13 6.03 -201.54% -1.39 -341.49% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.38 4.31 -201.62% -0.99 -342.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-6.13Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹140.38Cr

