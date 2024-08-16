Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 341.49% YOY

Global Vectra Helicorp Q1 Results Live : Global Vectra Helicorp declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.2% compared to the same period last year, while the net loss surged by 341.49% YoY. This significant increase in losses highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 6.72%, and the loss increased by 201.54%. This quarterly comparison indicates a downturn in the company's financial health despite the year-over-year growth in revenue.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.25% year-over-year. The rising SG&A expenses are a concern as they contribute to the overall increase in losses.
The operating income for Q1 was down by 125.46% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 79.37% year-over-year. The decline in operating income underscores the impact of higher operational costs and lower efficiency on the company's profitability.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-4.38, reflecting a decrease of 342.42% year-over-year. The negative EPS indicates a significant deterioration in the company’s earnings performance.
Despite the financial setbacks, Global Vectra Helicorp has delivered a -2.53% return in the last week, but has achieved a remarkable 109.7% return over the past six months and a 104.35% year-to-date return. This indicates investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.
Currently, Global Vectra Helicorp has a market capitalization of ₹375.42 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹310.31 and a low of ₹74.2, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price.
Global Vectra Helicorp Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|140.38
|150.5
|-6.72%
|117.77
|+19.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.55
|31.28
|+4.06%
|26.62
|+22.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.18
|18.67
|-2.65%
|18.84
|-3.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|143.47
|138.37
|+3.69%
|119.49
|+20.07%
|Operating Income
|-3.09
|12.13
|-125.46%
|-1.72
|-79.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.65
|6.36
|-235.99%
|-0.62
|-1293.54%
|Net Income
|-6.13
|6.03
|-201.54%
|-1.39
|-341.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.38
|4.31
|-201.62%
|-0.99
|-342.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-6.13Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹140.38Cr
