GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.26% YOY

GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : GM Breweries announced their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024, showing a 3.66% increase in revenue and a significant 25.26% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, the company experienced a 3.63% decline in revenue and a substantial 71.21% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 14.37% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but a 1.96% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed positive growth with a 27.01% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 17.18% rise year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.92, marking a slight 0.18% increase year-over-year.

GM Breweries' stock performance in the market includes a -7.12% return in the last week, a strong 60.97% return in the last 6 months, and a promising 52.71% year-to-date return.

As of now, GM Breweries holds a market cap of ₹1969.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹948 and ₹456.8 respectively.

GM Breweries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 600.59 623.24 -3.63% 579.39 +3.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.6 3.04 -14.37% 2.55 +1.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.63 -8.21% 1.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 570.64 599.66 -4.84% 553.83 +3.04% Operating Income 29.95 23.58 +27.01% 25.56 +17.18% Net Income Before Taxes 33.32 94.51 -64.75% 26.61 +25.22% Net Income 24.94 86.64 -71.21% 19.91 +25.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.92 47.67 -77.09% 10.9 +0.18%