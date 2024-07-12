GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.26% YOY

GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : GM Breweries announced their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024, showing a 3.66% increase in revenue and a significant 25.26% rise in profit year-over-year.
However, the company experienced a 3.63% decline in revenue and a substantial 71.21% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 14.37% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but a 1.96% increase year-over-year.
Operating income showed positive growth with a 27.01% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 17.18% rise year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.92, marking a slight 0.18% increase year-over-year.
GM Breweries' stock performance in the market includes a -7.12% return in the last week, a strong 60.97% return in the last 6 months, and a promising 52.71% year-to-date return.
As of now, GM Breweries holds a market cap of ₹1969.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹948 and ₹456.8 respectively.
GM Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|600.59
|623.24
|-3.63%
|579.39
|+3.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.6
|3.04
|-14.37%
|2.55
|+1.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.63
|-8.21%
|1.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|570.64
|599.66
|-4.84%
|553.83
|+3.04%
|Operating Income
|29.95
|23.58
|+27.01%
|25.56
|+17.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.32
|94.51
|-64.75%
|26.61
|+25.22%
|Net Income
|24.94
|86.64
|-71.21%
|19.91
|+25.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.92
|47.67
|-77.09%
|10.9
|+0.18%