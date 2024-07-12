Hello User
GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.26% YOY

GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.26% YOY

Livemint

GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.66% YoY & profit increased by 25.26% YoY

GM Breweries Q1 Results Live

GM Breweries Q1 Results Live : GM Breweries announced their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024, showing a 3.66% increase in revenue and a significant 25.26% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, the company experienced a 3.63% decline in revenue and a substantial 71.21% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 14.37% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but a 1.96% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed positive growth with a 27.01% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 17.18% rise year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 10.92, marking a slight 0.18% increase year-over-year.

GM Breweries' stock performance in the market includes a -7.12% return in the last week, a strong 60.97% return in the last 6 months, and a promising 52.71% year-to-date return.

As of now, GM Breweries holds a market cap of 1969.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low trading range of 948 and 456.8 respectively.

GM Breweries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue600.59623.24-3.63%579.39+3.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.63.04-14.37%2.55+1.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.63-8.21%1.5-0%
Total Operating Expense570.64599.66-4.84%553.83+3.04%
Operating Income29.9523.58+27.01%25.56+17.18%
Net Income Before Taxes33.3294.51-64.75%26.61+25.22%
Net Income24.9486.64-71.21%19.91+25.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.9247.67-77.09%10.9+0.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹600.59Cr

