GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.41% YOY
GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY & profit decreased by 1.41% YoY
GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY & profit decreased by 1.41% YoY
GM Breweries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 5.8% & the profit decreased by 1.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.6% and the profit increased by 12.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.41% q-o-q & decreased by 3.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.23 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.
GM Breweries has delivered -1.81% return in the last 1 week, 19.38% return in last 6 months and 14.32% YTD return.
Currently the GM Breweries has a market cap of ₹1305.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹808 & ₹512 respectively.
GM Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|594.47
|579.39
|+2.6%
|561.9
|+5.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.55
|2.55
|-0%
|2.53
|+0.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.5
|-0%
|1.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|566.25
|553.83
|+2.24%
|532.58
|+6.32%
|Operating Income
|28.22
|25.56
|+10.41%
|29.32
|-3.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.47
|26.61
|+10.75%
|30.32
|-2.8%
|Net Income
|22.37
|19.91
|+12.36%
|22.69
|-1.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.23
|10.9
|+12.2%
|12.41
|-1.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.37Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹594.47Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!