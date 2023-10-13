GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.41% YOY

GM Breweries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 5.8% & the profit decreased by 1.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.6% and the profit increased by 12.36%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.41% q-o-q & decreased by 3.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.23 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

GM Breweries has delivered -1.81% return in the last 1 week, 19.38% return in last 6 months and 14.32% YTD return.

Currently the GM Breweries has a market cap of ₹1305.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹808 & ₹512 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GM Breweries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 594.47 579.39 +2.6% 561.9 +5.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.55 2.55 -0% 2.53 +0.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.5 -0% 1.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 566.25 553.83 +2.24% 532.58 +6.32% Operating Income 28.22 25.56 +10.41% 29.32 -3.75% Net Income Before Taxes 29.47 26.61 +10.75% 30.32 -2.8% Net Income 22.37 19.91 +12.36% 22.69 -1.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.23 10.9 +12.2% 12.41 -1.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.37Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹594.47Cr

