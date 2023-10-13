Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.41% YOY

GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.41% YOY

Livemint

GM Breweries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY & profit decreased by 1.41% YoY

GM Breweries Q2 FY24 Results

GM Breweries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 5.8% & the profit decreased by 1.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.6% and the profit increased by 12.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.41% q-o-q & decreased by 3.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.23 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

GM Breweries has delivered -1.81% return in the last 1 week, 19.38% return in last 6 months and 14.32% YTD return.

Currently the GM Breweries has a market cap of 1305.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 808 & 512 respectively.

GM Breweries Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue594.47579.39+2.6%561.9+5.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.552.55-0%2.53+0.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.5-0%1.5-0%
Total Operating Expense566.25553.83+2.24%532.58+6.32%
Operating Income28.2225.56+10.41%29.32-3.75%
Net Income Before Taxes29.4726.61+10.75%30.32-2.8%
Net Income22.3719.91+12.36%22.69-1.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.2310.9+12.2%12.41-1.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.37Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹594.47Cr

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 03:50 AM IST
