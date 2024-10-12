GM Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.13% YoY

GM Breweries Q2 Results Live : GM Breweries declared their Q2 results on 10 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The topline saw a modest increase of 0.22% year-over-year, but profit experienced a notable decline of 3.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

In a comparison with the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.8%, and profit fell sharply by 13.11%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors about the company's ability to sustain growth in the near future.

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 1.57% year-over-year. This suggests that while GM Breweries is managing some costs effectively, overall expenses have risen when evaluated on a yearly basis.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 13.12% from the previous quarter and 7.8% year-over-year. This decline underscores the competitive pressures within the industry and the need for strategic adjustments.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.48, marking a significant decrease of 22.49% year-over-year. This performance may impact investor sentiment, as EPS is a key indicator of profitability.

Despite the recent downturn, GM Breweries has shown resilience in the longer term, delivering a remarkable 32.5% return over the last six months and a 44.11% return year-to-date. However, the stock has experienced a -7.97% return over the last week.

Currently, GM Breweries holds a market capitalization of ₹1858.25 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹464.04. These figures highlight the volatility and potential for future growth in the company's stock.

GM Breweries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 595.78 600.59 -0.8% 594.47 +0.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.59 2.6 -0.38% 2.55 +1.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.5 -0% 1.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 569.76 570.64 -0.15% 566.25 +0.62% Operating Income 26.02 29.95 -13.12% 28.22 -7.8% Net Income Before Taxes 28.97 33.32 -13.06% 29.47 -1.7% Net Income 21.67 24.94 -13.11% 22.37 -3.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.48 10.92 -13.19% 12.23 -22.49%