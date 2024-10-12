GM Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.13% YoY

GM Breweries Q2 Results Live : GM Breweries declared their Q2 results on 10 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The topline saw a modest increase of 0.22% year-over-year, but profit experienced a notable decline of 3.13% compared to the same quarter last year.
In a comparison with the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.8%, and profit fell sharply by 13.11%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors about the company's ability to sustain growth in the near future.
The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 1.57% year-over-year. This suggests that while GM Breweries is managing some costs effectively, overall expenses have risen when evaluated on a yearly basis.
Operating income also faced challenges, down by 13.12% from the previous quarter and 7.8% year-over-year. This decline underscores the competitive pressures within the industry and the need for strategic adjustments.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.48, marking a significant decrease of 22.49% year-over-year. This performance may impact investor sentiment, as EPS is a key indicator of profitability.
Despite the recent downturn, GM Breweries has shown resilience in the longer term, delivering a remarkable 32.5% return over the last six months and a 44.11% return year-to-date. However, the stock has experienced a -7.97% return over the last week.
Currently, GM Breweries holds a market capitalization of ₹1858.25 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹464.04. These figures highlight the volatility and potential for future growth in the company's stock.
GM Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|595.78
|600.59
|-0.8%
|594.47
|+0.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.59
|2.6
|-0.38%
|2.55
|+1.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.5
|-0%
|1.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|569.76
|570.64
|-0.15%
|566.25
|+0.62%
|Operating Income
|26.02
|29.95
|-13.12%
|28.22
|-7.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.97
|33.32
|-13.06%
|29.47
|-1.7%
|Net Income
|21.67
|24.94
|-13.11%
|22.37
|-3.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.48
|10.92
|-13.19%
|12.23
|-22.49%
