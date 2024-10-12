Hello User
GM Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.13% YoY

GM Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.13% YoY

Livemint

GM Breweries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.22% YoY & profit decreased by 3.13% YoY.

GM Breweries Q2 Results Live

GM Breweries Q2 Results Live : GM Breweries declared their Q2 results on 10 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The topline saw a modest increase of 0.22% year-over-year, but profit experienced a notable decline of 3.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

In a comparison with the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.8%, and profit fell sharply by 13.11%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors about the company's ability to sustain growth in the near future.

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 1.57% year-over-year. This suggests that while GM Breweries is managing some costs effectively, overall expenses have risen when evaluated on a yearly basis.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 13.12% from the previous quarter and 7.8% year-over-year. This decline underscores the competitive pressures within the industry and the need for strategic adjustments.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.48, marking a significant decrease of 22.49% year-over-year. This performance may impact investor sentiment, as EPS is a key indicator of profitability.

Despite the recent downturn, GM Breweries has shown resilience in the longer term, delivering a remarkable 32.5% return over the last six months and a 44.11% return year-to-date. However, the stock has experienced a -7.97% return over the last week.

Currently, GM Breweries holds a market capitalization of 1858.25 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1049 and a low of 464.04. These figures highlight the volatility and potential for future growth in the company's stock.

GM Breweries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue595.78600.59-0.8%594.47+0.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.592.6-0.38%2.55+1.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.5-0%1.5-0%
Total Operating Expense569.76570.64-0.15%566.25+0.62%
Operating Income26.0229.95-13.12%28.22-7.8%
Net Income Before Taxes28.9733.32-13.06%29.47-1.7%
Net Income21.6724.94-13.11%22.37-3.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.4810.92-13.19%12.23-22.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.67Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹595.78Cr

