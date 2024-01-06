GM Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.81% YOY

GM Breweries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 04 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.48% & the profit decreased by 12.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.99% and the profit increased by 1.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.92% q-o-q & increased by 14.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.34% q-o-q & decreased by 24.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.76% Y-o-Y.

GM Breweries has delivered -3.77% return in the last 1 week, 12.36% return in the last 6 months, and -4.06% YTD return.

Currently, GM Breweries has a market cap of ₹1237.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹808 & ₹512 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GM Breweries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 618.2 594.47 +3.99% 609.16 +1.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.16 2.55 +23.92% 2.75 +14.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.5 -0% 1.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 594.31 566.25 +4.96% 577.48 +2.91% Operating Income 23.89 28.22 -15.34% 31.68 -24.59% Net Income Before Taxes 30.62 29.47 +3.9% 34.64 -11.61% Net Income 22.6 22.37 +1.03% 25.92 -12.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.37 12.23 +1.14% 14.18 -12.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.6Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹618.2Cr

