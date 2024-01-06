GM Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.81% YOY

GM Breweries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 04 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.48% & the profit decreased by 12.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.99% and the profit increased by 1.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.92% q-o-q & increased by 14.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.34% q-o-q & decreased by 24.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.76% Y-o-Y.
GM Breweries has delivered -3.77% return in the last 1 week, 12.36% return in the last 6 months, and -4.06% YTD return.
Currently, GM Breweries has a market cap of ₹1237.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹808 & ₹512 respectively.
GM Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|618.2
|594.47
|+3.99%
|609.16
|+1.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.16
|2.55
|+23.92%
|2.75
|+14.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.5
|-0%
|1.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|594.31
|566.25
|+4.96%
|577.48
|+2.91%
|Operating Income
|23.89
|28.22
|-15.34%
|31.68
|-24.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.62
|29.47
|+3.9%
|34.64
|-11.61%
|Net Income
|22.6
|22.37
|+1.03%
|25.92
|-12.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.37
|12.23
|+1.14%
|14.18
|-12.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.6Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹618.2Cr
