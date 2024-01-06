Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GM Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.81% YOY

GM Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.81% YOY

Livemint

GM Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.48% YoY & profit decreased by 12.81% YoY

GM Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live

GM Breweries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 04 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.48% & the profit decreased by 12.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.99% and the profit increased by 1.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.92% q-o-q & increased by 14.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.34% q-o-q & decreased by 24.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.76% Y-o-Y.

GM Breweries has delivered -3.77% return in the last 1 week, 12.36% return in the last 6 months, and -4.06% YTD return.

Currently, GM Breweries has a market cap of 1237.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 808 & 512 respectively.

GM Breweries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue618.2594.47+3.99%609.16+1.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.162.55+23.92%2.75+14.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.5-0%1.5-0%
Total Operating Expense594.31566.25+4.96%577.48+2.91%
Operating Income23.8928.22-15.34%31.68-24.59%
Net Income Before Taxes30.6229.47+3.9%34.64-11.61%
Net Income22.622.37+1.03%25.92-12.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.3712.23+1.14%14.18-12.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.6Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹618.2Cr

