GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025:GM Breweries declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the company. The topline increased by 4.2% year-on-year, while profit decreased by 2.79% year-on-year, standing at ₹21.97 crore with revenue at ₹644.19 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.13% and profit increased by 1.38%.
However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 33.98% quarter-on-quarter and 9.81% year-on-year. This increase in expenses has raised concerns among investors about the company's ability to maintain profitability in the future.
On a positive note, the operating income was up by 9.26% quarter-on-quarter and saw a 19% increase year-on-year. Despite these gains, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹9.61, which reflects a decrease of 22.31% year-on-year.
In recent trading, GM Breweries has delivered a -3.27% return in the last week, -11.52% return over the last six months, and -3.27% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, GM Breweries holds a market capitalization of ₹1795.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹464.04, reflecting the volatility in its share price.
GM Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|644.19
|595.78
|+8.13%
|618.2
|+4.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.47
|2.59
|+33.98%
|3.16
|+9.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.5
|-0%
|1.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|615.76
|569.76
|+8.07%
|594.31
|+3.61%
|Operating Income
|28.43
|26.02
|+9.26%
|23.89
|+19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.35
|28.97
|+1.31%
|30.62
|-4.15%
|Net Income
|21.97
|21.67
|+1.38%
|22.6
|-2.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.61
|9.48
|+1.37%
|12.37
|-22.31%
