GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 2.79% YOY, profit at 21.97 crore and revenue at 644.19 crore

GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 2.79% YOY, profit at ₹21.97 crore and revenue at ₹644.19 crore

GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025:GM Breweries declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the company. The topline increased by 4.2% year-on-year, while profit decreased by 2.79% year-on-year, standing at 21.97 crore with revenue at 644.19 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.13% and profit increased by 1.38%.

However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 33.98% quarter-on-quarter and 9.81% year-on-year. This increase in expenses has raised concerns among investors about the company's ability to maintain profitability in the future.

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 9.26% quarter-on-quarter and saw a 19% increase year-on-year. Despite these gains, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 9.61, which reflects a decrease of 22.31% year-on-year.

In recent trading, GM Breweries has delivered a -3.27% return in the last week, -11.52% return over the last six months, and -3.27% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, GM Breweries holds a market capitalization of 1795.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 1049 and a low of 464.04, reflecting the volatility in its share price.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue644.19595.78+8.13%618.2+4.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.472.59+33.98%3.16+9.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.5-0%1.5-0%
Total Operating Expense615.76569.76+8.07%594.31+3.61%
Operating Income28.4326.02+9.26%23.89+19%
Net Income Before Taxes29.3528.97+1.31%30.62-4.15%
Net Income21.9721.67+1.38%22.6-2.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.619.48+1.37%12.37-22.31%

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹644.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

