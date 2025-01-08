GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 2.79% YOY, profit at ₹21.97 crore and revenue at ₹644.19 crore

GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 4.2% YoY & profit decreased by 2.79% YoY, profit at ₹ 21.97 crore and revenue at ₹ 644.19 crore

GM Breweries Q3 Results 2025:GM Breweries declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the company. The topline increased by 4.2% year-on-year, while profit decreased by 2.79% year-on-year, standing at ₹21.97 crore with revenue at ₹644.19 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.13% and profit increased by 1.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 33.98% quarter-on-quarter and 9.81% year-on-year. This increase in expenses has raised concerns among investors about the company's ability to maintain profitability in the future.

GM Breweries Q3 Results {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 9.26% quarter-on-quarter and saw a 19% increase year-on-year. Despite these gains, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹9.61, which reflects a decrease of 22.31% year-on-year.

In recent trading, GM Breweries has delivered a -3.27% return in the last week, -11.52% return over the last six months, and -3.27% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, GM Breweries holds a market capitalization of ₹1795.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹464.04, reflecting the volatility in its share price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GM Breweries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 644.19 595.78 +8.13% 618.2 +4.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.47 2.59 +33.98% 3.16 +9.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.5 -0% 1.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 615.76 569.76 +8.07% 594.31 +3.61% Operating Income 28.43 26.02 +9.26% 23.89 +19% Net Income Before Taxes 29.35 28.97 +1.31% 30.62 -4.15% Net Income 21.97 21.67 +1.38% 22.6 -2.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.61 9.48 +1.37% 12.37 -22.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.97Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹644.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.