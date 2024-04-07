GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 146.87% YOY

GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.3% YoY & profit increased by 146.87% YoY

GM Breweries announced their Q4 FY24 results on 04 Apr, 2024, reporting a 3.3% increase in revenue and a significant 146.87% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 0.82% growth in revenue and a remarkable 283.36% surge in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 3.8% decline quarter-over-quarter but rose by 5.98% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a 1.3% decrease sequentially and a 21.41% decline year-over-year for GM Breweries.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹47.4, marking a significant 146.72% increase year-over-year.

GM Breweries delivered a 16.13% return in the last week, while showing -0.83% return in the last 6 months and a 5.37% year-to-date return.

Currently, GM Breweries holds a market cap of ₹1358.75 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹814.75 & ₹552.6 respectively.

GM Breweries Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 623.24 618.2 +0.82% 603.33 +3.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.04 3.16 -3.8% 2.87 +5.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.63 1.5 +8.67% 1.31 +24.08% Total Operating Expense 599.66 594.31 +0.9% 573.33 +4.59% Operating Income 23.58 23.89 -1.3% 30.01 -21.41% Net Income Before Taxes 94.51 30.62 +208.65% 45.07 +109.72% Net Income 86.64 22.6 +283.36% 35.09 +146.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 47.4 12.37 +283.19% 19.21 +146.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹86.64Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹623.24Cr

