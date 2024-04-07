Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 146.87% YOY

GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 146.87% YOY

Livemint

GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.3% YoY & profit increased by 146.87% YoY

GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live

GM Breweries announced their Q4 FY24 results on 04 Apr, 2024, reporting a 3.3% increase in revenue and a significant 146.87% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 0.82% growth in revenue and a remarkable 283.36% surge in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 3.8% decline quarter-over-quarter but rose by 5.98% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a 1.3% decrease sequentially and a 21.41% decline year-over-year for GM Breweries.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at 47.4, marking a significant 146.72% increase year-over-year.

GM Breweries delivered a 16.13% return in the last week, while showing -0.83% return in the last 6 months and a 5.37% year-to-date return.

Currently, GM Breweries holds a market cap of 1358.75 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 814.75 & 552.6 respectively.

GM Breweries Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue623.24618.2+0.82%603.33+3.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.043.16-3.8%2.87+5.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.631.5+8.67%1.31+24.08%
Total Operating Expense599.66594.31+0.9%573.33+4.59%
Operating Income23.5823.89-1.3%30.01-21.41%
Net Income Before Taxes94.5130.62+208.65%45.07+109.72%
Net Income86.6422.6+283.36%35.09+146.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS47.412.37+283.19%19.21+146.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹86.64Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹623.24Cr

