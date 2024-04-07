GM Breweries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 146.87% YOY

GM Breweries announced their Q4 FY24 results on 04 Apr, 2024, reporting a 3.3% increase in revenue and a significant 146.87% rise in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 0.82% growth in revenue and a remarkable 283.36% surge in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 3.8% decline quarter-over-quarter but rose by 5.98% year-over-year.
Operating income experienced a 1.3% decrease sequentially and a 21.41% decline year-over-year for GM Breweries.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹47.4, marking a significant 146.72% increase year-over-year.
GM Breweries delivered a 16.13% return in the last week, while showing -0.83% return in the last 6 months and a 5.37% year-to-date return.
Currently, GM Breweries holds a market cap of ₹1358.75 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹814.75 & ₹552.6 respectively.
GM Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|623.24
|618.2
|+0.82%
|603.33
|+3.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.04
|3.16
|-3.8%
|2.87
|+5.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.63
|1.5
|+8.67%
|1.31
|+24.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|599.66
|594.31
|+0.9%
|573.33
|+4.59%
|Operating Income
|23.58
|23.89
|-1.3%
|30.01
|-21.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.51
|30.62
|+208.65%
|45.07
|+109.72%
|Net Income
|86.64
|22.6
|+283.36%
|35.09
|+146.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|47.4
|12.37
|+283.19%
|19.21
|+146.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹86.64Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹623.24Cr
